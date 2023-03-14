Analysis: What does Sturgeon’s resignation mean for Scotland? 

Nicola Sturgeon took over from Alex Salmond as leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland in 2014 after the party’s loss in the independence referendum. As First Minister, Sturgeon was head of the Scottish Government and ran the country in line with the Scotland Act of 1998. Sturgeon had almost a decade of unrivalled electoral success in Scotland, including the historic 2015 ‘Westminster Landslide’. However, on February 15th, Sturgeon made the surprise decision to step down from this role.

Sturgeon cited the continued weight of the job as the main reason for resignation, stating, “giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it… but in truth, that can only be done by anyone for so long”. Despite the First Minister’s clear presentation of the reasoning behind her retirement, some commentators, including Freddie Hayward of the New Statesman, believe there is more to it.

Both Hayward and Severin Carrell of the Guardian see that, although Sturgeon’s approval ratings remain high, her inability to achieve independence after 8 years as leader and a further 7 as Deputy First Minister has drained a lot of momentum from the movement. Nevertheless, with Sturgeon’s domination of Scottish politics, it is hard to imagine anyone being able to succeed where she couldn’t.

Through a period of turmoil and change in the house of commons, Sturgeon and the SNP’s leadership in Holyrood has remained strong. This continued strength could be seen as continued support for the SNP; however, post-resignation, can this support be maintained?

The Labour party clearly see her choice to step down as a catalyst for them to potentially regain a lot of the support they lost to the SNP in Scotland. Former leader of Scottish Labour Jim Murphy stated, “there is a real opportunity for the Scottish Labour Party here, but they have to adept enough to take it”. Keir Starmer has used her resignation as a chance to try and recover some of Scottish Labours’ power, describing Sturgeon’s success as being “grounded… in persuading people who used to vote Labour to support her cause”. He clearly feels that none of her potential successors has the same pulling power she does and that the period of SNP dominance may be coming to an end.

The early stages of the hunt for Sturgeon’s successor speak to her influence over Scottish politics and how it may be beginning to fade. Candidates seem to be using their connection to Sturgeon to try and gain support. Health Secretary Hamza Yusuf stated, “I would consider her not just a friend but a mentor… I have been trusted by Nicola Sturgeon” in his first interview after announcing his candidature. However, this connection to Sturgeon doesn’t seem to be having the desired effect on the polls.

Although Yusuf seems to be Sturgeon’s preferred successor, there have been calls from Scottish Shadow Health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane for him to resign due to several recent crises in the NHS. The two other main candidates are less fond of Sturgeon and would represent a more significant shift in SNP policy, with the most prominent of these shifts centring around the issue of gender recognition for both candidates.

Ash Regan resigned in October 2022 in protest of the government’s plan to reject gender recognition certificates, and Kate Forbes has had to spend the beginning of her leadership campaign defending her religious views on gay marriage, gender recognition and abortion that directly contradict the SNP party line.

Despite this, Forbes has emerged as the clear favourite sitting 8 points ahead of Yusuf and 16 ahead of Regan in the polls. Yusuf has the backing of half of Sturgeon’s ministers, a third of SNP MSPs, and nearly all of the 10 SNP MPs. However, the SNP is the UK’s largest mass membership party with over 100,000 members, and the majority of that membership seems to be swaying towards Forbes.

The ideological divide within the leadership election shows that the uniting factor that was independence is no longer able to hold this disparate coalition of political philosophies together. The road ahead for the SNP and Scottish politics remains uncertain.