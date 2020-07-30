Another Step on the Road Back to Normality: The Re-Opening of the UEA Sportspark

On Monday 27th August, the moment many of you have been waiting months for finally occurred; UEA’s Sportspark re-opened. All areas are available, with the sole omission of the climbing wall, which will open later, for additional checks are required.

Understandably, in order to monitor and successfully manage the return of the site, a number of new measures have been introduced. Ever-present among these COVID-19 precautions are attempts to control the capacity in all areas at any given time.

Most noteworthy is the requirement of all users (including Gold and Silver membership holders) to pre-book any activities prior to attending, for ‘walk-in’ bookings will unfortunately be unable to be accepted. This rule applies to all facilities, including both the fitness centre and the swimming pool.

Furthermore, at least temporarily, the Sportspark is a cashless environment, so it is important that those with bookings bring with them a form of alternative payment. It is also vital that timetables, soon to be uploaded to the Sportspark’s website, are checked, for activity schedules and session durations may have been altered in order to facilitate COVID-friendly change-overs and clean-down periods.

Spectators are not allowed, unless they are required to be, in line with the Sportspark’s child supervision policy, which can again be found on their website. Lastly, queuing areas and a one-way system have been established across the building and must be adhered to.

Further details, such as guidance on risk assessment procedures, have been provided by the UEA Sportspark’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage.