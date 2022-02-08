Anticipated Reads of 2022

2022 has already seen new releases receiving widespread praise, including Yanagihara’s novel To Paradise, which explores an alternative end to America’s Civil War. There are many more exciting reads lined up, here are a couple to look forward to.

V.E Schwab’s upcoming YA fantasy, Gallant, released in March, follows Olivia Prior who moves into a large family manor full of eerie secrets, uncovering generations of haunting through her family. In May, Kelly Barnhill is releasing a new feminist fantasy novel entitled When Women Were Dragons. A ‘Mass Dragoning’ sees 300,000 women transform into dragons and Alex Green attempts to uncover why this event affects her family differently.

If crime is more your style, Lucy Foley’s The Paris Apartment, released this February, follows the mysterious disappearance of Jess’ half-brother Ben. True crime writer Patrick Radden Keefe has numerous celebrated articles in “The New Yorker”, and his upcoming nonfiction, Rogues, will bring these together.If romance is up your avenue, May will see Akwaeke Emezi telling the story of Feyi Adekola after the love of her life dies in an accident. Five years on, You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty, follows her journey through loss to peruse true love