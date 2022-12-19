Argentina defeat France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup Final

A Messi brace and an Mbappe hat-trick were just a part of a thrilling 3-3 World Cup final which ultimately, saw Argentina defeat France 4-2 on penalties to win their first World Cup since 1986.

63 games played, 30 teams knocked out and just two remained. Sunday 18th December had arrived and that meant so had the World Cup final. The final match of the most controversial football tournament ever between two of the greatest footballing nations, Argentina and France. Large contingents of fans from both countries descended upon the Lusail Stadium for a game many built up as Messi vs Mbappe.

With reports of a virus spreading through the French camp in the build-up to the game, it was Argentina that started the game better. The Argentinian press was too much for France in the first half as the French looked fatigued and in the 21st minute of the game Angel Di Maria capitalised off some poor defending from French winger Ousmane Dembele in order to cut inside of him and ultimately, Dembele got too close to Di Maria and was deemed to have tripped him, giving Argentina the chance to strike first from the spot.

Up stepped Lionel Messi, whose international career has been filled with nearly moments. The World Cup being the one missing piece of silverware from his illustrious career. With many stating a World Cup triumph would solidify him as the greatest to ever play the game, as well as having the weight of a football-crazy nation, there was a fair amount of pressure on him. However, he coolly stepped up and sent Lloris the wrong way.

The French response was non-existent, and Argentina kept dominating the midfield battle which led to a wonderfully worked team move involving a cute flick from Messi before Brighton’s Alexis MaCallister laid the ball on a plate for Di Maria to slot past Lloris and send Argentina into a storming 2-0 lead.

French manager Didier Deschamps had seen enough and with just 40 minutes played, both Olivier Giroud and Dembele, who never got to grips with the game, were substituted for Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani.

The second half began with more Argentinian dominance but for all their possession, they made few chances as they attempted to slow the game down. Which worked, as it looked as if the game was going to dwindle out for a 2-0 win. However, Kolo Muani, who made a big impact after coming on, chased down a long ball and got goal-side of defender Nicolas Otamendi, who eventually dragged the French attacker down in the box and suddenly France had a lifeline.

Now Kylian Mbappe, who had been quiet all game, finally had a chance to announce himself to the match and reply to Messi’s dominance thus far. With just 12 minutes remaining in the game, Mbappe smashed his penalty into the bottom corner past the outstretched glove of Emi Martinez. Game on.

Suddenly, the French legs had life in the again and just two minutes later, substitute Kingsley Coman wrestled the ball back of Messi to before the ball eventually found the head of Mbappe who played a terrific one-two with Thuram before hammering a volley past Martinez and sending the French fans into delirium whilst silencing the ever-noisy Argentinians. On the biggest stage of all, with minutes left to play, the apparent heir to Messi’s throne took control of the game and brought his nation back from the brink.

The game turned in a matter of minutes and the French looked the more likely to win it. However, Messi wasn’t finished yet as he fired a shot at goal the Lloris managed to tip over the bar, and we extraordinarily headed for extra-time.

As legs were getting wearier, the game became end-to-end. Chances falling for both sides as the game exploded into more life. With 108 minutes played, a good passing move from Argentina saw the ball fall to the feet of striker Lautaro Martinez, whose cracking shot was stopped incredibly by Lloris until the rebound fell to the feet of the Argentine number 10 whose shot crossed the line and with just 13 minutes left, they led 3-2. They celebrated like it was the winning goal, and it was surely?

Nope.

With four minutes left to play, Mbappe’s shot struck the outstretched arm of Argentine Montiel, and France had their second penalty of the night and one more lifeline to keep their dream alive. Mbappe who had already taken and scored one, stepped up again. With all the pressure on him, he sent Martinez the wrong way and completed his hat-trick becoming just the second player ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

The action did not end there. A huge chance fell to Kolo Muani as he latched on to a long ball and drove his shot goalward only to be stopped by an incredible save by Martinez. Argentina then went straight down the other end and striker Martinez fluffed a header from six yards out and a frantic extra-time period came to a close.

An incredible game could only be decided one way, so to penalties we went.

First up was Mbappe, for the third time in the game he stepped up and faced Martinez, and incredibly scored again. Messi took first for Argentina and calmly rolled the ball past Lloris as the ability and pressure was turned up a notch. Argentinian goalkeeper Emi Martinez has had many successful penalty shootouts for Argentina and his antics were in full force as he threw the ball away from the French takers. His antics worked as both Coman and Tchouameni missed for France leaving Gonzalo Montiel, the defender who gave away the late penalty in extra-time, the chance to win the World Cup for Argentina and Messi.

He buried it into the corner, sending Lloris the wrong way and crowned his country as world champions.

It was over. One of the greatest World Cup finals of all-time had reached its conclusion and that meant Argentina were champions for the first time since 1986 when Diego Maradona would wear the number 10 shirt. For so long a player Messi lived in the shadows of whilst playing for his national team but for no longer. A career-long quest to deliver the highest prize in football to his country was achieved and by his teammates reactions you could tell they weren’t just glad to win it for their country by for Messi as well.

For France, for all the heart they showed, they just were not good enough. Having your first shot in a World Cup final in the 78th minute will always make winning a challenge. For Mbappe, already a World Cup winner, it was still heartbreak. To score a hat-trick and your penalty in a shootout but still lose, is unbelievably hard to take. However, he truly showed the world he is undoubtably one of the best players on the planet and is rightfully the heir to Messi’s throne. At 23, his time will come again but it’s Messi’s time now and the footballing world could not be happier for him. A universally loved player who has shown us levels no one knew were possible. At 35 we have to appreciate every chance we get to watch him as there will not be many left.

For Argentina, their 36 year wait for success at a World Cup is finally over. The team that was tipped by many to win this year actually did so. The team that lost to Saudi Arabia in their first match never looked back. With a mix of experience and top young stars, Argentina were the team that handled the competition the best and are set up for a strong future but a future without Messi and Di Maria.

That brings a close to the 2022 World Cup. One that will never be forgotten for all the wrong and right reasons. One marred by corruption as well as the human rights record of the host nation. One that produced shocks and saw underdogs beat the top-dogs. One that saw more Asian teams in the knockouts than South American for the first time ever. One that saw an African team reach the semi-finals for the first time. One where the greatest footballer of all-time, finally, got his hands on the trophy.