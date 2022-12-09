Attempts on Her Life : “So Good They Did It Twice!”

It appears third year productions must always eclipse their predecessors, but this year takes the cake. Martin Crimp’s Attempts on Her Life might present titular expectations of suicide, yet it seems to be more of the ‘attempt’ to capture what ‘her life’ was within its purest form. However, this becomes increasingly difficult as all 17 scenarios clash and contradict one another. Yet this year’s students take it a step further, introducing a second cast into the undergraduate production. The directors, Sola Adeyemi and James Robert Carson, split their time to create equally masterful depictions of Crimp’s Attempts on Her Life.

In typical final year tradition, this play appeared to cover generically dark themes, however what created a revolutionary difference was the profound talent on the stage. A lot of theatre tackles much more domestic, classic themes and often fail through wooden language which no longer connects with an audience. Crimp’s stubborn language, however, rejects any plausibility for the audience, through a lack of characters, plot or structure. The one continual theme is searching for Anne, albeit a woman, activist or latest car model. To create familiarity, coherence, and captivation from such abstract ideas could only be done by an incredible cast, which makes the range between these two creative pieces even more impressive. Where the Adeyemi cast creates a more immersive experience, with a transitional set of projections, cutting up each scene with a new, refreshing variable every few minutes, the Carson cast omitted these scene changes to create an overarching theme and movement of searching for Annie, Annoushka, Anya. In the Carson cast, the scripts appeared to be more sporadically given, creating a more synonymous body of people questioning Annie, in comparison to the Adeyemi’s style of clean-cut clusters which act out each scenario.

As long as you can grasp the concept that this piece displays different ‘attempts’ of capturing what or who ‘Annie’ is, this play will be thoroughly enjoyable. Seeing both performances is definitely worth it, as the casts are distinctly different. These pieces are incomparable, as different as two snowflakes, yet intrinsically linked. One of the few similarities which can be found within these two versions is the mesmerizing acting which makes Crimp’s work successful. As well as this, the car commercial in Adeyemi’s show and opening scene in the Carson cast are definitely parts to look out for, together with Eva Wright’s beautiful cello solos. Both Ensembles were highly talented and incredibly watchable, but honourable mentions would go to Charlotte Bennett and Adam Mir for their incredible range throughout. Similarly in the Carson Cast, Lewis Wright and George Turner’s acting kept me transfixed for the full performance.

I would highly recommend attending any one of the shows happening on the 10th and 11th. However, this thrilling play does include some themes of abuse, violence and suicide and for that reason it is recommended to ages 18 or over. You can still get tickets for the next following days on their official website.