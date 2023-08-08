Despite competition from film, television, and video games, the humble book persists as a popular form of entertainment and a cornerstone of education. Even those with little to no interest in the activity of reading find themselves experiencing books second-hand through the numerous adaptations of novels and biographies that land on our screens year after year. All that considered, it’s not surprising that modern technology has allowed for innovations within the book format. Digital copies of books have become ubiquitous since the 2007 launch of Amazon’s Kindle line of e-readers, allowing users to have vast libraries without requiring physical storage space. Likewise, modern devices have made audiobooks much more portable since the days of CDs and tapes.

Audiobooks are books that have been transformed into an audio format by a narrator reading the text out loud. While these versions are often completely unabridged and contain all relevant details from the book’s physical release, there is some debate online as to if listening to an audiobook “counts” as reading. Those who fall on the side of audiobooks not “counting” will argue that the format deprives listeners of experiencing the decoding of language from the page. While technically true, this perspective overlooks what reading is in the first place: the transfer of information to the reader’s brain for enjoyment or education. The means of that transfer lack any sort of relevance to the result.

The format also has numerous convenient benefits. Modern digital audiobooks allow the user to read in situations where holding a physical book might be inconvenient, such as during exercise and traveling, or for those with motor impairments. Most importantly, therefore, audiobooks make reading more accessible for people with a variety of illnesses, conditions, and disabilities. People with ADHD, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and/or depression can struggle to focus on text for extended periods, limiting their enjoyment of reading. Audiobooks can be a more accessible alternative, allowing those to enjoy books for longer than they might be able to otherwise. Additionally, those who are partially sighted or blind can benefit from audiobooks as traditional print media may prove entirely inaccessible for them.

I use audiobooks almost every day of my life. They allow me to read books more quickly and without interference from either my eyesight problems or my depression. Without their assistance, I would have doubtlessly fallen behind in my studies as well as fallen afoul of the obstacles I experience whilst reading for pleasure.

That’s not to say that audiobooks, as they exist now, are a perfect system. Popular applications such as Audible require smart devices and expensive subscriptions to run; likely pricing many out of accessing them. Furthermore, many books are not available in audio formats, necessitating the use of text-to-speech software that, unless you are willing to deal with ads and a monotone reader voice, is prohibitively expensive.

While frustrating, these problems do not devalue audiobooks’ successes. They do, after all, allow this generation to access the worlds of knowledge and imagination more efficiently than ever before.