Australia clinched the T20 World Cup title with victory over New Zealand in Dubai by eight wickets. They are World Champions in this format for the first time and achieved this despite a special innings by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

There are people who would argue the game was over once the toss was won by Australia. Before the game, eleven out of the twelve games at the ground were won by teams chasing in the tournament. Therefore, there was little surprise when Aaron Finch chose to bowl.

New Zealand were strangled by the Australian bowlers and they took the early wicket of semi-final hero Daryl Mitchell. At the halfway mark, they were still struggling and couldn’t get going. Kane Williamson, one of the best batters in the world, proved his brilliance and took down the Aussies.

His innings shifted dramatically, he was 21 off 21 balls and then was dropped on his 22nd ball. This drop ended up going for four. The next 26 balls were manoeuvred around the ground masterfully for 60 runs. He was eventually out for 85 and at the time it looked like he had changed the game entirely.

There wasn’t much else to write home about for the rest of the batting lineup unfortunately. They may well reflect on their start that left eventually them short of runs. Jimmy Neesham did hit 13* off his 7 balls to end the innings strongly.

In terms of bowling, Mitchell Starc (0-60) ended with the most expensive figures in a T20 World Cup final. And bore the brunt of the Williamson carnage. Adam Zampa (1-26), who continued his impressive tournament, and Pat Cummins (0-27) were economical but the star of the show was Josh Hazlewood (3-16).

The pundits believed this was a more than competitive total and runs on the board in a final always count for more.

New Zealand did need a couple of early wickets, however, and they found one in the third over of captain Aaron Finch. His fellow opener, David Warner, was struggling until Mitchell Marsh entered and hit his first ball for six. This was the game changing moment, New Zealand could never really keep a hold on the run rate from this moment.

There was a glimpse of hope when Boult got Warner. Maxwell and Marsh eventually breezed home in a chase that was as comfortable as possible considering it was a final.

For Mitchell Marsh this would have been a poignant moment. He is a player of extreme talent, who’s international career has threatened so often to set alight but has always disappointed slightly. In an interview after taking five wickets in the 2019 Ashes in England, he declared: “most of Australia hates me”. He is now a World Champion and player of the match in the final.

This is a tournament that has included more analytics than ever before and Australia are a team that doesn’t really work on paper. Their balance between bowling and batting is batting heavy and their stats against spin should not match with a team that has just won a World Cup in the UAE.

This World Cup has been entertaining but the final was by far the least exciting game of the knockout phase. This should not take away from Australia who peaked at the perfect time and are therefore worthy winners. The next World Cup is in Australia so the team will be confident of defending their title.

New Zealand: 172-4 20 overs (Williamson 85, Hazlewood 3-16)

Australia: 173-2 18.5 overs (Marsh 77*, Warner 43. Boult 2-18)

Concrete’s bowler of the match- Josh Hazlewood

Concrete’s batter of the match – Mitchell Marsh

New Zealand’s player of the tournament – Daryl Mitchell

Australia’s player of the tournament – Adam Zampa

Concrete’s player of the tournament: Babar Azam