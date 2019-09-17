The Joker

The Clown Prince of Crime is returning to our screens in yet another incarnation. While initial feedback to the upcoming DC Universe film understandably showed some apprehension, acclaim from the Venice Film Festival and an all star cast of Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro has led to the film being one of the most hotly anticipated of the year.

The End of the F****ing World Series 2

The Channel 4 produced black comedy about two young kindred spirits on the run has developed a huge cult following since its release in 2017. Whilst many expected the series to be a one off, its popularity has unsurprisingly led to a second series being released this autumn. With Blur’s Graham Coxon back at the helm after his acclaimed soundtrack for the first season, the series looks set to impress yet again.

The Irishman

Scorsese and De Niro back together at last, need I say more? In one of legendary directors’ most expensive productions to date, The Irishman will follow the story of Frank Sheeran, a mob hitman and member of the Bufalino crime family. With Al Pacino and notable Scorsese alumni Joe Pesci also starring, the film comes with huge expectations and huge anticipation.