Back to the Big Screen- What to watch this Summer

The past three national lockdowns have been hard on everyone. Families have been separated and countless people have been faced with redundancy, resulting in perhaps one of the hardest years of our lives. But as the world begins to return to normality and doors slowly begin to open, we are getting ever closer to the thing I have desperately missed these past three lockdowns (besides my friends and family, of course): THE CINEMA.

So as my final act as film editor please find below a list of the top films to look out for in the cinema this summer. So grab your popcorn, put your phone on silent, and get ready for the glory of the big screen as they reopen on 17th May.

Nomadland: 17th May

Winner of three academy awards, best picture, best director and Best Actress, Nomadland tells the story of Fern (Frances McDormand) as she travels through America living her life as a present day nomad. Sure to be a phenomenal experience, Nomadland is not to be missed.

A Quiet Place: Part II: 28th May

John Krasniki’s A Quiet Place was a smash hit in 2018 and proved Krasinki’s power in the director’s chair creating a horror that had us all on the edge of seats and feeling awkward crunching our popcorn. After being delayed, A Quiet Place: Part II is set to expand the quiet world the Abbots live in as they venture further into the terrifying outside word.

In the Heights-: 5th June

Who doesn’t love a musical? After the success of his groundbreaking musical Hamiltion all eyes have been on actor and composer Lin Manuel Miranda. In The Heights was Miranda’s first award winning musical and tells the story of a bodega owner dreaming of a better life. Directed by Crazy Rich Asians Jon M Chu, we are sure to be in for a good time!

Black Widow: 9th July

Marvel Fans rejoice, it’s finally here! Black Widow is set to come to cinemas and on Disney + on the 9th July. Following Natasha as she confronts her past and the events that made her the Avenger she is [was] today.

Fast 9: 9th July

Whilst not to everyone’s taste (me included) it’s no doubt that the Fast and Furious franchise offer the most bizarre, fun and wacky summer blockbusters and with a trip to space planned in Fast 9 I’m sure we can expect some great fun.

The Suicide Squad: 6th August

After the mess that was Suicide Squad in 2016, Guardian’s of the Galaxy director James Gunn’s take on the anti-heros might finally give us the joyous absurdity expected all those years ago. With Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn set to return amongst a new group of villainous heroes, maybe this version will finally prove to us that it’s good to be bad.