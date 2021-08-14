Banksy confirms East Anglian coastal murals were his creations

10 new pieces of street art found along the East Anglian coast were produced by Banksy, revealed in an Instagram video posted on Friday from his official account.

Conceived in what he called “A Great British Spraycation”, the anonymous artist filmed himself wearing a hoodie to conceal his identity, spraying the creations at locations around the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

Lowestoft, Suffolk, is home to the majority. In Katwijk Way, there is a giant sprayed seagull swooping down to eat insulated material representing chips from a chip-box represented by a skip.

In London Road North, you will find a child using a crowbar to build a sandcastle represented by a pile of dirt, while on Links Hill, North Beach, a rat leans back in a deckchair drinking a cocktail.

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, also houses a share. On Admiralty Road, three elderly people entertain themselves on top of a bus shelter: two use the shelter as a dance floor, and the other dangles off, playing an accordion.

A miniature stable in the Merrivale Model Village was sprayed with Banksy’s name and a tagline: “Go Big or Go Home”. A rat can be seen standing on a cartwheel propped against the wall.

In the Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, Suffolk, there are three children behind a metal sheet representing a boat next to the tagline: “we’re all in the same boat”. One fishes water out of the ‘boat’, while another looks through a telescope.

Oulton Broad Parish Council removed the drain-blocking metal sheet over fears it would cause flooding, but a spokesperson promised it would be put back.

Behind a bench at the Gorleston seafront, Norfolk, an arcade-style grabber crane hangs above a bench, making whoever sits there appear to be an impending victim of the crane game.

Cromer, Norfolk, being famous for its crabs, has a group of hermit crabs sprayed on a sea wall. Three naked crabs shake their claws at one in a shell who holds a sign stating: “luxury rentals only” while guarding three empty shells.

Banksy is an undercover England-based artist. With a focus on political activism, his murals usually depict a hidden, more sinister reflection of contemporary life