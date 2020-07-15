Recently, Ubisoft aired their own online showcase due to the cancellation of e3. There’s plenty to unpack in the three-hour event, but let’s take a quick look at some of the biggest announcements.

Watch Dogs: Legion’s radio silence ended with some new gameplay footage, showcasing the game’s innovative play-as-anyone feature, alongside the city of London that players will explore. It’s refreshing to see some unique ideas, which should result in more interesting gameplay. The hacking has been updated and refined, which was always Watch Dogs’ defining feature, and the play-as-anyone mechanic appears to live up to its promise, with voice tracks for each obtainable character type to curate a special player experience.

We finally saw some gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Mechanics, both new and old, appear alongside some stunning environments. Blending into crowds makes a welcome return, and raiding is now a core gameplay mechanic, as befits the Viking Age. Personally, I am cautiously optimistic as it’s uncertain whether this game will suffer from the same bloat issues as Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, but only time will tell.

Last but not least, we also saw a cinematic trailer for Far Cry 6, now confirmed to star Giancarlo Esposito, everyone’s favourite Chicken Brother. The trailer sees a dictator monologuing to a young girl, as violence erupts from rebels nearby (which is pretty standard for Far Cry). Hopefully, it will be followed up with some gameplay soon enough. The Far Cry series has stagnated for a while now, so we will have to see if new footage shows any significant deviations from the formula.