Bill Cosby released from prison

US comedian Bill Cosby left prison yesterday evening after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court. Cosby, 83, was arrested in 2015 and later convicted of drugging and assaulting a university employer, Andrea Constand, at his property in 2004. The ruling bars any chance of a retrial, according to court documents.

According to the judge, there had been a “process violation” by the prosecution, however the ruling was acknowledged as being unusual. The release of one of America’s most infamous figures has been met with widespread anger across social media, with proponents of the #MeToo movement commenting that the verdict is a devastating defeat for women around the world.

In a statement released to Twitter, Costand’s legal team said Cosby’s release was “not only disappointing but of concern because it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant… We urge all victims to have their voices heard.”