Review: Billie Eilish – The World’s A Little Blurry

Any music fans will no doubt have heard of Billie Eilish and her rapid rise to fame, after recording her hit song ‘ocean eyes’ when she was only thirteen. Since then, she has experienced a swift climb to the top. Like many documentaries about artists, we are taken on a two-hour journey of what it means to be Billie Eilish. This documentary shares the highs and lows and gives an insight into what the music of this young and unique artist means to fans around the world.

For those of you who have no interest in watching someone else’s life and career for two hours, this is not the documentary for you. However, even if you don’t listen to Eilish’s music, this documentary could very well make you fall in love with it. You will witness the exceptional talent of a young teenager, who amidst the chaos of her life tries to live as authentically as possible. Perhaps one of the most famous artists in the world, we see a girl who still lives in her childhood home, where the majority of her first Grammy award winning album was recorded. We get a glimpse of the behind the scenes work of creating the album which changed her life, whilst also gaining insight into the immense pressure placed upon a teenager in the limelight.

I think what is most striking is that despite her fame, Billie is still so young. She faces expectations from all directions and yet we see her also trying to navigate her way in the world, just as we all try to do as teenagers. Behind all the pressure, is a young girl who has bad days, who needs to be protected by the people around her and yes who also freaks out when they meet Justin Bieber. So, if you want insight into the crazy world of Billie Eilish and maybe a few tears, but more importantly to witness the power of her music, this is definitely worth the watch!