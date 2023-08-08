Plastics Explained:

Plastic, in our modern world, is one of the most infamous and popular materials, the term is used by many, but how much do you really know about what plastic is? Plastics, as defined and described by the Science History Institute, are a group of polymers which can be shaped when soft and then hardened. Polymers are both naturally occurring and synthetic. Naturally occurring polymers include amber, latex, tortoiseshell and tar, whilst synthetic include ‘polyethylene (used in plastic bags); polystyrene (used to make Styrofoam cups); polypropylene (used for fibres and bottles); polyvinyl chloride (used for food wrap, bottles, and drain pipe)’.

The Plastic Plight:

Plastic is a major contributor to pollution and a controversial topic within sustainability discussions, in addition to being a core part of many industries and our everyday life. Its popularity is mainly due to the polymers’ attractive properties: lightweight, low manufacturing cost, non-conductive, strong and chemical resistant. However, the saddening statistics state ‘a truckload of plastic enters the ocean every single minute and UK supermarkets produce 800,000 tonnes every year’. Green Peace and the researchers that work for the organisation find plastic polluted areas across the world, reportedly even in Antarctica!

A Bizarre Potential Solution: Fungi

Scientists are currently studying a certain fungi that may be able to purge the planet of its discarded waste. In specific, White-rot fungi are able to break down trees. They chemically degrade compounds such as lignin and cellulose, and are coined due to the bleaching which occurs when the work is done. Researchers have discovered that if the fungi are unable to isolate the wood, then they are able to digest the lignin found in plastics with their enzymes. That being said, they prefer the trees, but are amazingly effective at breaking down plastics. The most promising statistic Live Science’s article published is that if these enzymes can be replicated, then their secretions could help remove 400 million tonnes of plastic waste each year. Before jumping to conclusions though, it is always wise to evaluate the consequences. Scientists have already considered that the man-made chemical enzyme dupes would potentially have devastating effects on wildlife naturally, and therefore may need to be administered in controlled facilities.

Now what can we do about it?

In our modern world, where most things come packaged in bags and plastics, it can be easy to believe that our positive actions won’t make a difference to pollution, but as American politician and social worker, Barbara Mikulski, said: ‘Each one of us can make a difference. Together we can make a change’.

Next time you go shopping, have a look at the products you are picking up and see if there are alternatives with less packaging. Instead of prepackaged vegetables, what about loose? Instead of a multipack of crisps, do they offer large loose packs that can be portioned? Cans of drink instead of plastic bottles, refillable deodorant instead of single-use plastic ones. Whatever little changes we can make, collectively we can make a difference.