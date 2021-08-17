Bizarre Science: The reason you forget why you’re in a room as soon as you enter it

Picture this. You’re sitting down in your bedroom, doing some arbitrary task such as studying or typing up emails. Suddenly, you remember you left something important in the living room, something you cannot complete your task without. So you get up and walk into the next setting, but as soon as you pass the door’s threshold you forget why you entered the room in the first place. Feeling confused? You’re not alone.

This phenomenon is known as the ‘Doorway Effect’ and has been researched by psychologists at the University of Notre Dame since 2006. Using virtual reality, the researchers had participants complete tasks such as carrying objects in boxes to different rooms, and found their memory had diminished after moving locations. This reaction was explained as the triggering of an ‘event horizon’. Our minds register the crossing of a threshold as a new event, thus making it difficult to recall any prior memories.

A team at The Bond University in Queensland, Australia has offered an alternative explanation. In a study published this year, subjects were tasked with moving through different VR rooms whilst recalling objects seen and counting backwards.

These results showed forgetting had occurred, indicating a busy mind was more susceptible to the doorway effect. Scientists concluded this was a combined effect of the brain’s ability to compartmentalise tasks as well as processing new environments.

This begs the question: how do we begin to combat this particular brand of forgetfulness? In the words of Dr. Oliver Braumann from the Queensland team, “if we are single-minded in what we want to do, nothing will stop us from remembering.”