In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the #BlackLivesMatter movement has grown tremendously. People all over the world have been expressing their grief, their horror, and their hope for brighter days down the road. Further, they have been working to improve the situation however they can, whether that be through protesting, signing petitions, contacting representatives, or a number of other ways. In our statement on the matter, we said “if you have a platform, use it. If you have people you can reach, reach them”.

As the official student newspaper of the University of East Anglia, we at Concrete feel we have a responsibility to let people hear students voices on the matter, to tell their side of the story and the platform to broadcast that message to a great number of people who may benefit from it and contribute to the growing discourse on the topic.

As a knee was pressing on his neck, George Floyd said “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe”. In that moment, George Floyd was victim to a crime perpetrated by police against countless black Americans. Just like Eric Garner, just like Breonna Taylor, just like Philando Castile, just like literal hundreds of others being murdered across the nation.

We do not believe, and we are not going to pretend, that mere words are going to solve this crisis. Action must be taken. However, from our position, we know the power of ‘mere’ words and we believe that whatever emotion can be brought from the writing and reading of these articles is positive, whether those emotions be anger, sadness, or possibly hope.

We cannot forget about George Floyd, we cannot forget about the horror that black people are going through on a daily basis, and as such, we hope that you are brought something through these articles and we would like to thank the numerous writers who contributed and lended their voices to the growing number demanding change in the United States and around the world.

Sam Hewitson, Matt Branston, and William Warnes (Senior Editors at Concrete)