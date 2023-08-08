⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

The tagline of Chandler Baker’s 2021 novel The Husbands is, aptly, ‘How far would you go for a little more help from your husband?’. Nora Spangler is a mother, a wife, pregnant, competing for top partner at her law firm, in the process of moving, and begrudges her husband, Hayden, for how little he contributes to the domestic chores around the house. Upon discovering Dynasty Ranch in their search for a new neighbourhood, Nora falls in with a group of accomplished women all with seemingly perfect husbands, who remember birthdays and make the children’s school lunches without prompt or complaint.

I first stumbled across this book in Reese Witherspoon’s book club list, yet it wasn’t until my sister read it and harked it as a ‘disturbing marriage horror’ story that I knew I had to read it. Baker’s writing is quick and sharp, with Nora’s amusingly judgmental and canny narrative voice. What is perhaps most impressive, however, is the way Baker depicts the effects of domestic labour on women. Throughout the novel, Nora is worn thinner and thinner, her frustration and exhaustion depicted so skilfully, the reader also grows frustrated with Hayden every time he begs off picking their daughter Liv up from school because of work – meaning Nora must leave her work to do so instead. It is therefore entirely unsurprising that Nora becomes indoctrinated into the group of women, and by the arrival of the novel’s surprising conclusion, you are almost rooting for Nora despite the things she undertakes.

Baker dedicates the book to “the millions of women who are struggling to be caregivers, mothers, coworkers, spouses all at once […] because women can do anything, but they can’t do everything.” Sympathising with morally grey characters is not an innovative feature within contemporary fiction, but unpicking the secret resentment and exhaustion of women attempting to juggle motherhood and working life provides an interesting spin on it and readjusts the lens. Most interestingly is the way the novel plays the field between sympathising with its male characters, understanding that their unintentional negligence and shirking of responsibility is due to enforced patriarchal roles, while being deeply resentful of their compliance and willingness to benefit from such roles. As a result, The Husbands reads as a self-aware, feminist novel willing to understand both sides of the argument, but ultimately favouring women’s rightful anger over men’s compliance.