Booster Vaccine Added To NHS Covid Travel Pass

Travellers in the UK who have received their booster dose of a Covid jab are now able to evidence this as part of their vaccination status through the NHS Covid Pass. For such travellers, it enables quarantine-free travel to more tightly restricted countries, such as Israel, Croatia and Austria, all of which place a time limit on vaccination status validity. Third dose jabs are not yet being included within domestic passes as they are not currently necessary to qualify as fully vaccinated.

Since last week, booster jabs have been made accessible to all over-40s within the UK. This has been extended from the initial age category of over-50s, front-line health and social care staff and those with health conditions that place them at higher risk from the virus. Currently, over 13 million booster jabs have been administered so far within the UK. It has not been made mandatory to show proof of a booster in order to travel to the UK. Likewise, neither is it necessary to prove vaccination at any status in order to enter certain venues within the UK. In contrast, it has been made compulsory in order to enter nightclubs and large-scale events in Scotland, as well as cinemas, theatres and nightclubs in Wales.

Boosters will appear on the Covid Pass in Wales from 29 November. However, evidence of the jab is not essential to enter venues which require a Covid Pass. Results from a UK trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine found the booster improved protection by near 95% in those aged 50 and above. Alongside the booster, some members of the public with severely suppressed immune systems are being offered a third primary jab as part of their vaccination plan.