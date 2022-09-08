BREAKING: HM Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second – the longest reigning monarch in British history – has died at the age of 96. A statement released at 18.30BST by Buckingham Palace reads:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Reports began hitting the Newsreels on Thursday lunchtime, with Buckingham Palace stating that HM Queen was under ‘medical supervision’ after ‘doctors concerns’ over her health. Further reports throughout the afternoon detailed several members of the Royal family travelling to Balmoral Castle.

The monarch, whose reign began in 1952, was reported to have been suffering “mobility issues” on multiple occasions over the past year and had, for the first time, requested the swearing-in of the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to be held at her official Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, earlier this week.

Her passing comes just 17 months after the death of her husband, Prince Phillip on April 9, 2021.

HM Queen Elizabeth first visited UEA in 1968, a photo of which can be seen here showing HM outside The Lasdun Wall (Arts Building), with the University’s first founding Vice-Chancellor, Frank Thistlewaithe CBE.

Credit: UEA

The news will undoubtedly come as a shock to many and mark a significant milestone in the United Kingdom’s history, with the monarch’s reign spanning a long period of social and political change across the UK and the globe. Her Majesty’s eldest son, Charles, is the natural heir to the throne and is now the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms throughout the Commonwealth.