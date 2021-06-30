Breaking News: Students’ Union release statement on incident at SU venue

Footage has circulated UEA student social media platforms of an incident which took place at a viewing of the England vs. Germany football match on Tuesday evening.

The video appears to show a student being forcibly removed from ‘The Garden’, the SU’s outdoor seating space, by three SU Security door staff. Two further members of staff also seem to be involved in clearing protesting onlookers from the scene.

At this time, we cannot verify the events which took place in the lead up to the footage. However, a uea(su) spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of an incident on Tuesday evening that happened at one of our venues showing the England – Germany match. Safety for both students and colleagues has always been our priority which is why we are clear that students attending must use the NHS Track and Trace, it’s table service only, with no mixing between tables, a maximum of six per table and our door staff are all SIA [Security Industry Authority] trained. We are reviewing the incident and an internal investigation is being undertaken to understand all the details.”

Concrete have reached out to the student involved for a statement on the incident.