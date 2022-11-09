BREAKING: UCU strike dates confirmed

The University and College Union (UCU) confirmed yesterday evening that over 70,000 university staff across 150 universities would strike over the following three dates:

Thursday 24 November

Friday 25 November

Wednesday 30 November

With the action impacting up to 2.5 million students, the National Union of Students (NUS) has backed the UCU’s decision, with Vice-president for higher education Chloe Field stating, “Students stand in solidarity with the 70,000 university staff across the UK who will strike later this month. Staff teaching conditions are students’ learning conditions, and we must fight together for a fairer, healthier education system for everyone who works and studies”.

The largest higher education union has also announced an additional day of ‘in-work’ action on Wednesday, 23 November, which will include ‘working to rule’ – “refusing to make up work lost as a result of strike action and refusing to cover for absent colleagues”.

These decisions come following UCU members voted overwhelmingly to proceed with national industrial action in October, in what was the largest HE ballot in the union’s history. Its demands seek to address disputes over pay, working conditions, and pension cuts. Across England and Wales, Vice-chancellors have yet to counter the requests with new offers to their staff.

In the latest press release on its website, the UCU cited that the “UK university sector generated record income of £41.1bn last year with vice-chancellors collectively earning an estimated £45million”. With this in mind, the union added, “the sector can more than afford to meet staff demands”.

For further details of the demands and their context, please visit our previous piece on the developing story – UCU Ballot Results Suggest Higher Education Strikes Ahead.

UEA will email all students over the coming days and weeks with any university-specific details of the proposed action.

Photo: Wikimedia.Commons