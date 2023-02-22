Breaking: UEA debt rises to £30m

In an all staff email sent earlier today, the Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Professor Christine Bovis-Cnossen) has explained the previously announced £23million deficit was calculated based on “figures set before the UCAS student application deadline at the end of January.”

Now this deadline has passed it has been confirmed “the number of applications were down again and we have had to further review our future student targets that were initially set in November[…]As a result we are now facing a revised budget deficit of £30m for 2023/2024 rising to £45m in three years’ time. This equates to 13% savings that need to be made against the current approved budgets.”

The email emphasised “the majority of cost savings- £30m– need to be made by September 2023. This means that we need to make the savings based on the current University structure to ensure we meet that deadline”.

“As we have already outlined we don’t believe we can make all the savings without compulsory redundancies. I am truly sorry about this. I want to stress again, this would be our last resort after all other options have been considered. To be clear, no decisions have been made at this point as to where roles may be at risk.”

“I am also very sorry that we now cannot provide you with more information about the future structure of the University within the timeframe of the Voluntary Severance (VS) scheme. This is extremely regrettable. Unfortunately this means the Voluntary Severance scheme ends as planned on Tuesday 28 February at 5pm and any decisions will need to be made based on current circumstances. Thank you to those colleagues who have already applied, I know these are difficult decisions. We anticipate being able to update you on VS decisions in March.”

More information will follow and the full email can be found here: All staff email: Strategic Review Programme – important update – Wednesday 22 February (uea.ac.uk)