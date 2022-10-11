Britain’s month of political chaos explained…

The Economics

– Cameron Noble

On September 23, newly appointed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng introduced a

“mini-budget” as part of the government’s “growth plan” for the UK. In an aim to tackle inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, Kwarteng set out these nine key provisions;

The basic rate of income tax is to be cut to 19% from 20% from April 2023.

The previous (income-related) National Insurance rate rise of 1.25% as of the 6th of November 2022 will also be reversed

A new Health and Social Care levy proposed under Boris Johnson – paid via National Insurance to pay for the NHS has also been scrapped.

Corporation tax will remain at 19%, having initially been raised to 25% from next year under Johnson – now the lowest in the globe’s top 20 economies (The G20)

Benefits could be reduced for 120,000 people in part-time work if they don’t take “more active steps” to seek to increase their earnings.

Homeowners will now pay no stamp duty (a land purchase tax) on properties up to

£250,000, and up to £450,000 for first-time buyers

A reaffirming of the freeze on energy bills from this month, where a “typical household” will pay no more than £2500 per year.

Increases on duties (tax) on alcohol have been cancelled.

A plan to introduce “minimum service levels”, where public and “essential” services must provide an agreed level of normal and reliable service during strikes.

The new Chancellor – who has only been in his post for 5 weeks – also announced a cut in the top rate of income tax from 45% down to 40% for those earning over £150,000. However, amid substantial financial and political pressure, this policy was scrapped last week.

So, what effect have these changes had on the UK economy? The government’s vast

tax-cutting plans initially sparked a fall in the value of the British pound, where it touched a record low against the dollar. This means that prices will increase when importing goods and services into the country – most likely leading to a further rise in inflation and prices for consumers. On September 28, the Bank of England had to step in by buying £65 billion worth of government bonds – a debt-based investment in which money is loaned to a government in return for an agreed rate of interest. It did so in an attempt to calm markets, stating that if the market volatility continued, there would be a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

Further developments saw a further rise in the Bank interest rate by The Bank of England (the percentage cost of borrowing money or the reward for saving) from 1.75% to 2.25%. It will therefore be more expensive for people to take out mortgages and to rent as the knock-on effect of the rise inevitably spreads into the rental market. This is the highest borrowing cost since the Financial Crisis in 2008.

The “mini-budget” also saw the introduction of investment zones as another part of the government’s plans to boost the economy, with plans to relax planning rules to allow concentrated business development in specific “areas of interest” in the country, alongside “low tax” for businesses moving into the areas.

In an unprecedented move by the International Monterey Fund (IMF) at the end of September, the financial institution warned that many of the government’s announcements could have serious economic consequences if fully delivered.

Here at UEA, with energy prices still soaring, it is increasingly difficult to fund and manage day-to-day educational needs. Most part-time job wages are not increasing with inflation, and

utility bills continue to increase. Students living off-campus may also feel the pinch of increased rents – currently standing at 11% in Norwich – as landlords try to keep their income profitable.

In response, The Trussell Trust has set up a food bank at the university to aid those most at risk (which can be accessed from SIZ, Monday to Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM), and the SU has introduced a ‘pay as you can’ scheme for tickets and events. If you or anyone you know is affected by any of the issues raised here, please speak to AdviceSU (front right of the Hive) or contact your personal advisor, who will refer you accordingly.

The politics…

– Jamie Bryson

As Prime Minister Liz Truss campaigned for the Conservative leadership over the summer, she was challenged by her competitor – former chancellor Rishi Sunak – on her “reckless” and “unsustainable” plans to tackle inflation, the energy crisis and the overall cost of living crisis. Sunak even suggested they would cause a dramatic drop in the pound’s value and rising interest rates. Impartial political commentators are now – away from normal convention – pointing to these statements as they play out before their eyes.

It is somewhat of a rarity in Westminster that two political heavyweights from the same party who have (until recently) served in the same government will fight a leadership battle from two very different ideological perspectives in public. But these differences are now being fought out throughout the Conservative Party. Aside from a few backbench MPs, it is only in the past few weeks that widespread disunity has begun, with the announcement of the cut to the top income tax rate from 45% to 40% in the “mini-budget” instantly criticised by more senior Conservatives. Members have also raised concern over the fact the “mini-budget” was not (as is usual) accompanied by an independent review by the Office for Budget Responsibility, causing immediate panic in the financial markets and wiping millions of pounds off UK pension funds. At the party’s main conference last week, former levelling up secretary Michael Gove urged Liz Truss to reverse many of the plans or risk them “being voted down in the Commons” and bolding claiming her plans were “not Conservative”.

Backlash towards these in-party rebels began to be played out in public, with the new Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, describing her party’s disagreements as “a vicious coup” in a public speech last week. One senior cabinet member even told the BBC’s Political Editor, Chris Mason, that his party to “Calm the f**ck down!”.

Commenting on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mason described how such conferences were usually “A showcase of a party on display getting an outsized amount of attention and celebrating what it believes in” and how “often when a new leader takes office, something of a victory lap for them and a moment of loyalty”, but adding, “Not a bit fo it in the last couple of days”. Reflecting further on the usual structure he’d experienced many times previously, Mason added, “There is that choreography, that front-of-house stuff, and then it’s our job as reporters to beetle around to various bars and dos to find out what people are saying in private – but in the past few days, you haven’t even needed to do that! You can just see what’s happening in public!”.

The Labour Party conference – held a week before – has, in many ways, been equally dramatic and unconventional. Members sang the national anthem in unison at the opening ceremony of the four-day event – a first in its history and signalling a distinct break from the republican rumblings seen during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. What many in the higher ranks of the party would’ve seen as a positive start was then quashed somewhat later in the day, when Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton, Rupa Huq, said in an interview with the BBC that the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwateng was “superficially black”. Leader Sir Keir Starmer quickly condoned the statement as “racist” and immediately suspended ‘the whip’ (her right to stay as a Labour MP).

Over the remaining three days of the conference, however, political correspondents, including The Spectator’s Katy Balls, began picking up on what a senior advisor to Starmer described to her as “cautious optimism”. The 60-year-old ex-lawyer and his cabinet colleagues announced a series of new policies, including a new publically owned “Great British Energy” company, the renationalisation of the railways in England, and plans to double the amount of onshore wind power, triple solar energy, and more than quadruple offshore wind power by 2030. These more ‘social democratic’ policies will likely come as a pleasant surprise to many to the left on the party’s broad political spectrum, as simultaneously, the party’s evidence-based and fully-costed plans will appeal more to the party’s right.

Suppose the past six years of political upheaval weren’t enough. In that case, the next six weeks will inevitably be hugely testing for politicians negotiating amongst themselves in Westminster and, first and foremost, for the millions of citizens affected by their results.