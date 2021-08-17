British and Irish Lions Tour of South Africa ended in defeat, but did it start that way too?

The British and Irish Lions have a history of touring South Africa during the country’s most challenging moments. “We should not have gone,” said former British and Irish Lion flanker, John Taylor, to The Telegraph, about the 1968 tour of South Africa during the country’s years of apartheid.

Many people are saying the same thing about the Lion’s 2021 tour of South Africa, taking place at a time of widespread violence and political unrest stemming from the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. Zuma had defied a constitutional court order to attend an inquiry into allegations of corruption that forced him to resign in 2018.

Earlier this year, the World Bank concluded South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world, “perpetuated by a legacy of exclusion and the nature of economic growth, which is not pro-poor and does not generate sufficient jobs”. The country’s unemployment rate is currently 32.6%, the highest in South African history. 63.3% of young people between the age of 15 and 24 are jobless. Racial inequalities continue to undermine any sense of progress. A 2019 report found over 30% of Black South Africans were unemployed compared to just over 5% of Whites.

Recent protests have claimed the lives of 337 civilians. Current South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has described this as an “insurrection”. Despite clear social and political divisions plaguing the country, and a covid situation nearly out of control, the Lions Tour seems distant from reality. And people are not best pleased. In the midst of a nation in the grip of crisis, the British and Irish Lions waltzed into town as if nothing ever happened. They lost the series 2-1 to the clinically efficient world champions.

Some might remember the most recent series for the 62-minute social media rant by the South African Director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, about the standard of officiating and not for the brilliance on the field. Recent data suggests the economic damage caused by catastrophic violence is estimated to be $3.4 billion and thousands of South Africans struggle to get by in the wake of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The argument for playing rugby anyway is simple: sport brings people together, particularly in the case of South Africa with their first black rugby captain Siya Kolisi, who once again dedicated a victory to uniting his country. After the success of the Euro 2020, we can all testify to this fact.

And yet, though sport can work to build bridges, the link between sport and politics is unavoidable. In essence, rugby is a game that simply cannot be separated from the context surrounding it.

If you play sports, you play with politics and for that reason the tour should never have happened.