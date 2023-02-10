Bulgarian Ballet Comes to Norwich – Giselle 

Anyone who knows me has probably heard me talk about how much I love going to the ballet. So, when Varna International Ballet came to the UK for the first time since the company was founded in 1947, I jumped at the chance to go.

They were here in Norwich for three nights in a row, performing a different show each night. Beginning with Coppelia, a light-hearted tale about mistaken identity and composed by Leo Delibes, and ending with Swan Lake, a wonderfully magical tale composed by Tchaikovsky. The performance I saw was the second night; the heart wrenching Giselle, a tale of thwarted true love, composed by Adolphe Adam.

The ballet focuses on a young peasant girl, Giselle, who falls in love with the disguised Duke Albrecht. His rival, Hilarion, exposes his true identity in a fit of jealousy, resulting in Giselle going mad with grief. Upon dying, she is summoned to join the Wilis, a group of female spirits, who take revenge on men, like those who have hurt them, by forcing them to dance until death. When Albrecht is put in the sights of the Wilis, it is down to their love to stop his fate from coming to fruition.

Giselle begins with the absolute joys of first love – the pair are utterly adoring of each other. I was sat in a perfect position to see the expressions on the dancers’ faces, and they perfectly encapsulated true love. Hilarion’s furious movements were simultaneously amusing and terrifying to watch; as he threw a fit and stomped about the stage, the rage seethed off him. My heart broke when Giselle discovered the truth about her lover, the pain etched on her face. The performance of her descent into madness had me holding my breath; the subtle unpinning of her hair, making it fly out behind her as she frantically moved across the stage. I felt myself leaning forward the entire time, unable to look away from the breakdown. Like the villagers on stage, I was on edge and panicked, terrified of what she would do. Act One ended in her collapse, and her mother, Berthe, grieving over her daughter’s body.

I must admit, Giselle was much more difficult to immerse myself in than other ballets, however, once I found my footing, I couldn’t take my eyes off the stage. The second half was far stronger than the first, as it was a much more emotional act. I’ve cried at a ballet before, many times, but my tears have always been ones of awe. This evening, my tears were ones of grief. I was so moved by the energy and the story happening on stage, that I grieved alongside Albrecht and Giselle. I was brought to tears, stricken by how emotional the ballet truly was. Act Two was also far more visually stunning, with all of the women on stage dressed in white, visions of vengeful spirits. It was a true spectacle.

With gorgeous music, wonderful costumes and true emotion, Giselle is a ballet unlike any I’ve seen before. Whilst I cannot claim Giselle to be a favourite of mine, I can certainly recommend it as one which has moved me so completely.