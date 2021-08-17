Burst Bubble – a Covid Opportunity

Covid-19 has turned the world upside down. This has been no different in sport around the world where every sportsperson has felt some impact, whether that be interruption of entire seasons, being forced to isolate from a game, or having to remember Covid protocols. No case of Covid chaos was more disruptive than the entire England men’s cricket squad having to isolate after a number of positive cases within their bubble, which resulted in an entirely new playing and coaching squad having to be selected for the series against Pakistan. This was the ultimate test of depth in English cricket, a test passed with flying colours as the series was won comfortably.

Just imagine the feeling for the players selected a few weeks ago, who may have feared their international chances had gone and were then thrust into the spotlight. In the most peculiar of ways, Covid was able to provide once-in-a-lifetime prospects and, for once, change lives in a positive manner. This unprecedented occurrence provokes the question as to how other sports, teams and/or events would be equipped to handle it.

To put it into other sporting context, how different would the outcome have been if the England football team had been forced to send a whole new squad to the European Championships this year? Would they have been able to unite and inspire the nation in the same way that the current team or would they have encouraged even more of the population to support them? There is very little else which can inspire people in sport quite like an underdog. It would not be surprising to see another Covid squad soon and it would be intriguing to know if such a team could ride the wave of excitement all the way to victory. We might never know the answers to all these questions. Vaccinations and strict bubble life could stand in the way of a repeat on quite the same level. However, cricket might again be open for more opportunities. Some England cricketers have been threatened with four months of strict bubble life without their families in Australia at the end of the year – an effort that some believe would be too much of an impact on mental health, therefore pressing for more players to be given the opportunity. These questions do not arise from the life-threatening impact being experienced around the world because of the pandemic, however they give us a fascinating new angle on the sometimes precarious opportunities facing an international sportsperson.