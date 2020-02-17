UEA Football Club are hoping to cause another upset in the Norfolk Senior Cup following their win against Norwich United in the quarter-finals. Tomorrow evening they travel to Norfolk FA’s Football Development Centre (FDC) for their semi-final crunch match against Great Yarmouth Town. A win would take them to the final at Norwich City ground Carrow Road later this year.

The Norfolk Senior Cup is the oldest competition in Norfolk. This is the furthest UEA have ever reached in the competition, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals last year by Swaffham Town.

Great Yarmouth is in the division above UEA and will be a tough team to beat, although UEA will be high on confidence after beating Norwich United, a team two divisions above them, on penalties in the quarter-finals. UEA are unbeaten in nine games since Christmas and haven’t conceded in seven games in all competitions. Still, UEA are the lowest ranked team remaining in the competition.

UEA Head of Football Paul Neary and his assistant Ray Harrison have history with the competition: they duo reached the final two years ago while managing Downham Town and took UEA to the quarter-finals last year.

Neary said: “It’s going to be a challenge for the lads, but it’s a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against another higher-ranked opponent and hopefully get through to the final. The timing of the game is unfortunate, coming in reading week for a lot of the lads, but we’re as prepared as we can be and it will be a great chance for whatever team we field to go out there and give a good account of themselves.”

Kick-off is 7:45pm at the FDC, Bowthorpe on Tues 18 Feb – admission is £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and there will be a programme on sale.