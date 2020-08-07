CCN cancels graduation

In an email to affected students on August 05 2020 the City College Norwich (CCN) stated that this year’s graduation ceremony for higher education students has been cancelled.

The ceremonies were due to held on November 14 2020, in the email CCN stated that “due to the government restrictions currently in place for large gatherings, the College has taken the regrettable decision to cancel this year’s Graduation ceremonies which were due to be held at Norwich Cathedral”.

The email also reassured students that there will not be a delay to the conferment of awards as the awards and referrals boards still expected to meet in July & September. Therefore, students will still receive written confirmation of any awards in due course.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, said “Our graduation wasn’t until the middle of November, so there’s a feeling [between students] that it’s a bit of a hasty decision” adding “it could have probably gone ahead but with measures in place such as limited ticket numbers”.

The college have asked students to provide feedback on alternative arrangements via a questionnaire due to close on August 19. It appears that students have the choice of either a virtual graduation or a delayed in-person event due to take place next year.

Jerry White, Deputy Principal of City College Norwich said: “Like colleges and universities across the country and around the world, we’ve had to take some really tough decisions over the past few weeks. Postponing this year’s graduation ceremony has been one of the hardest. We know this is a real high point for our students and it’s a big day for City College Norwich too. We are disappointed that we’ve had to take this step, not least because we were looking forward to welcoming our Easton College graduands to the wonderful surroundings of Norwich Cathedral for the first time.

“We are asking all our graduating students how they’d like to mark their graduation in these difficult and uncertain times. We’ll listen to all the views and come up with the best solution to celebrate the achievements of our 2020 graduands as soon as we can.”

This follows the decision by the University of East Anglia (who validate and award HE qualifications for CCN) to delay this year’s summer graduation ceremonies which were due to held in July, also citing government guidance and the ongoing situation with coronavirus as the reason for cancelling. Following initial backlash to the cancellation, UEA invited those students who are graduating this year to return for next years graduation ceremonies.

The CCN currently offer 18 degree level courses through their partnership with UEA, varying from Bachelor’s degrees to Higher National Certificates & Diplomas, including higher level apprenticeships and foundation degrees.