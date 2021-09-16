Celebrities you didn’t know were gamers

While the likes of Pewdiepie became a celebrity through a passion for gaming, there are many celebrities who also happen to be gamers. Be it living vicariously through the Sims or screeching our way into 3rd place on Mario Kart, there is something us non-celebrities may have in common with these six game-fanatic stars…

1. Elected first at the age of 29, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman who has ever served in the US congress. She has an impressive social media presence, and did a twitch livestream playing Among Us in 2020 that was viewed by 439,000 people. The young congresswoman has an impressive gaming setup, too, and has even been known to pop over to people’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands and leave notes on their billboards.

2. Norwegian singer Aurora loves video games, in spite of owning a Macbook, which she proclaims is a “horrible gaming computer”. Nevertheless, she loves building houses and green-skinned Star Wars families in her Sims universe.

3. On The Graham Norton Show, actor Henry Cavill said that he discovered The Witcher through playing the franchise’s video games. The actor likes video games so much that, because he was in an important stage in World of Warcraft, he missed the call from Zack Snyder offering him the part of Superman. Unfortunately, he did lose the game, but he also gained a career-defining role… so, you win some, you lose some…

4. Many creative people find the things they enjoy influence the work that they produce. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have often drawn on their interest in video games when creating their comedies. In Spaced, Jessica Hynes is seen to have an argument with Pegg’s character, which is staged as a physical fight in a video game. In addition, the director of Hot Fuzz has compared the structuring of the film’s final action sequence to completing the levels of a video game.

5. Season 3, Episode 20 of Community demonstrates the show’s creator, Dan Harmon, drawing on his passion for video game structure. The episode allegorises the story of Pierce (Chevy Chase) trying to claim his inheritance as an animated video game, seeing the characters overcome challenges along the way towards their goal. Community’s creator is also a huge Dungeons & Dragons fan (a game which also features in several episodes of the show) and has been known to name-drop games like Skyrim while discussing his love for the art form.

6. Samuel L. Jackson loves to play Grand Theft Auto, to the extent that he voiced a character in GTA: San Andreas. He also loves Call of Duty and even hosted The Spike TV Video Game Awards in four different years.