The phrase “censorship in video games” conjures images of enraged YouTube thumbnails and commentators fuming over the removal of a provocative pose. However, this is an issue deeper than Overwatch skins. Politics and video games are indivisible. Censorship proves that video games have the same cultural weight as films or television. FIFA 17, a team’s players could be clad in a rainbow kit to show support for LGBTQ+ rights, and it was banned from the Russian version of the game. There is a long history of moral panics associating school shootings with violent video games. Games are deemed to be so affecting as to warrant these kinds of discussions and political actions, therefore they can be subject to a similar level of analysis as more traditional media. The maxim “video games are art” means that they can be viewed critically, and within our current cultural context.

Paradox Interactive’s flagship title, Hearts of Iron IV, omits certain key events from World War Two. In Germany the game does not allow you to view the portraits of key Nazi political figures and swastikas are replaced with iron crosses, and this seems reasonable. Furthermore, no matter where you play the game you will find no mention of the holocaust. Whilst there might be an argument for including the event in the name of historical accuracy, or so as not to forget and obscure the tragedy, it is also reasonable to assume that a strategy game mainly concerned with drawing battle plans and ahistorical “what ifs” would not be equipped to handle such a serious topic with the gravity it requires.

However, Hearts of Iron IV also contains mention of the Bengal famine of 1943, and how the British government refused to import food. This article is not the place to compare the famine and the holocaust in terms of severity, but I find it interesting how the famine is not only included, but actually affects the gameplay. The game itself says “Recruitment numbers for the army have also dropped considerably as more and more people refuse to leave their homes to fight for a government that does nothing to help them” And this provides a negative percentage to the amount of troops you can recruit. So why is this genocide included? I’m not calling for its omission, but rather a questioning of where the line is when it comes to censorship. As video games become art, are these not the questions we should be asking ourselves?