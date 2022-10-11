Changes to extenuating circumstances: the end of “insensitive requests”?

The university has made some significant changes to the process of extenuating circumstance (EC) requests. In March, Concrete reported “insensitive requests” within the EC process, when the university committed to “conducting a full review of both the process and evidence requirements for extenuating circumstances”, after reports of the mishandling of topics such as student bereavement.

Perhaps the most major change, for the general student population of UEA, is the increased amount of time for extended deadlines from self-certified extenuating circumstances requests (SCR). This has risen from three working days to seven calendar days- for example, where previously a deadline on Wednesday would be extended to Monday, it would now be extended to the following Wednesday. SCRs can be used for unforeseen short-term impacts on your ability to hand-in assessments, and can be used up to twice a year, on separate occasions. These are particularly useful in the event of illness or situations that require your last-minute attention but are easily resolved; minor accidents or short-term caring responsibilities, for example. The submission process for a SCR can be found on e:Vision. However, SCRs are not effective for exams, practical or group work- for these assessments students must follow the EC process.

The more detailed changes to the extenuating circumstances request system lay in other types of EC requests. These include longer-term effects on students’ studies, for example family bereavement or medical needs, and would be reviewed by the student’s School’s Extenuating Circumstances Panel (ECP). The good news is students can now “request up to 14 calendar days submitted with a self-testimony for a deadline assessment”, and this “will be approved”.

After this period, it seems requests will once again rely on official documentation.

I spoke to a recent graduate who had previously faced conflict in the EC process, after their father passed away. At the time, they were asked to provide additional evidence they had “been affected” by the death, as well as the existing death certificate.

I asked how they felt about the new changes, and they explained “they have done a lot to make it look like they have made a change but the heart of what they’ve done remains the same.”

They went on to say the evidence they ask for is “pretty harrowing” and that “you can’t put an end-date on grief”, therefore predicting when students would be ready to resume their studies remains difficult.

“The way they have worded the process around illness and long-term conditions is also relatively worrying.”

The university guidance for long-term “worsening” health conditions states “You will need a medical certificate or GP’s letter reporting the specific deterioration or sudden change, the time it applies to, and its impact on you. A confirmation of a long-term condition is not sufficient.”

The graduate continued, “actually a lot of disabilities and chronic health conditions are relatively hard all of the time and to have to prove you’ve ‘got worse’ in order to get an extension is pretty callous, as you can’t control that you’re already at a disadvantage… asking for evidence of worsening conditions proves there is a fundamental misunderstanding of how disabilities and health conditions work.”

It seems only time will tell how these changes tangibly impact students next assessment period, and if the university have done enough to ensure the well-being of their students.