Changing the game: what the Lioness victory means for the future of women’s sport￼

Lionesses were launched into the spotlight when they won the Euro 2022 final on 31 July 2022, schooling Germany in the art of a cool-headed performance with a 2-1 victory. Sarina Wiegman’s team performed in front of a record-breaking crowd of over 87,000- firmly pinning women’s football on the map. The glory does not stop there.

Our Sports Editor covered the match, explaining “It was a tense start to the game, but it was England who started the better…The first half finished 0-0 with chances falling to both sides but neither able to finish them…Toone produced an audacious shot that lobbed the ball over the German keeper and sent Wembley into pandemonium for the first time in the night…. but a wonderfully executed goal finished off by Magull brought Germany level and sent the game into extra-time. Hemp finally delivered a corner that resulted in the ball falling to Chloe Kelly to poke home and finally the England fans could begin to believe they’d done it.”

Lauren Hemp, 22, performed brilliantly and made her hometown of North Walsham, Norfolk, proud. Her corner set-up Kelly’s winning strike, less than a year after she scored her first four goals for England (in November 2021, contributing to the record 20-0 win against Latvia). Having started her career in 2008 at Norwich City, the whole county gathered in support – watching matches from pubs, community centres and one another’s homes. After her win, she was given the Freedom of the Town by North Walsham’s mayor Garry Bull, brimming with pride as she looked onto her hometown, saying “The sky is the limit, I am just going to keep working hard, stay focused and see how far I can go, with the European Championship complete, next is the World Cup – I don’t see why we can’t win that too.”

According to MediaVision, since the Lionesses defeated Germany online interest in the star players of the Euro final has topped one million searches. This is over a 2000% increase, with team captain Leah Williamson at over 235,000 searches and Golden Boot winner Beth Mead at over 56,000. The CEO of MediaVision described the power of the win. “Since the start of the Euros, we’ve seen an exponential increase in searches for our Lionesses, who finally brought football home. Many of the players were unknown but have quickly become household names.”

When England’s men’s team last won a major tournament, women weren’t allowed to play football professionally. Now, over half a decade on, the Lionesses have brought the game home for the nation. The evolution of women’s sport in general is evident even in the past decade alone. In 2012, 20.1 million people viewed domestic women’s sport – which had risen to 32.9 million by 2021. The Euro 2022 win will surely increase this figure even more.

Broadcast viewership of sport is on the decline in general, but the men’s Tour de France remains the most watched sporting event in the UK. Women’s cycling viewership figures do not compare, however rises in women’s Olympic sports, tennis and football all indicate a positive trend.

Women’s professional sport was born much later than men’s, so has a lot of catching up to do in terms of audience and investment – but should it reach the dizzying heights of the male game? Taking men’s football as an example, the sheer amount of money in transfers alone tells us how much money is pumped into the game. This also means there is more investment in the grassroots players, and more representation for youngsters interested in the sport. However, players are getting paid an average of £50,000 a week (according to the PFA). I would question whether it is moral for the women’s game to aspire to this.

We have many more women’s sporting events to look forward to: the World Track Cycling Championships, London Marathon, Rugby Union World Cup and much more.