Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: A Warm Family Classic

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a story most people know, whether they’ve read it or not. That certainly makes it appealing for adaptations like this musical, but also challenging to get right. On this occasion, the production just about gets there, satisfying a sense of childhood wonder whilst also digging into the darker sides of Roald Dahl’s classic (and giving you an appetite for chocolate!).

The show opens with the loveable and cheeky Charlie, played when I saw the show by Noah Walton, singing about his optimistic outlook on life, almost unbelievable given his family’s immense poverty. This is represented well by the excellent set design of the first half of the show, which conveys the simplicity of Charlie’s living situation excellently. His family themselves provide the heart of the production and I actually found the portrayal of the grandparents quite emotional, with Grandpa Joe (Michael D’Cruze) reminding me of my own Grandad in his generosity towards Charlie.

Elsewhere, the first half focuses largely on introducing the four other children who receive golden tickets, and their songs are all humorous and filled with a childlike vibrance which uplifts the lower moments of the Buckets’ poverty. The smaller roles of the newsreader and reporter also provide similarly strong comic interludes. Finally, the great chocolatier himself, Willy Wonka, played by Gareth Snook, is introduced at the end of the first half, with a powerful performance which perfectly sets the scene for his character.

The second half focuses on the tour of the chocolate factory, which marks a distinct shift in the show. Whilst the first half heavily draws on physical set pieces, the background of the chocolate factory is almost solely created by projections. Whilst this does take some adjusting to, it allows the show to do things which would otherwise not be possible and reflects the fact Wonka’s creations are wonderfully beyond the realm of possibility.

The fates of the golden ticket holders are largely handled with humour and strong comic timing from the cast, with Veruca Salt and her father’s run in with a giant squirrel proving particularly entertaining! The only variation from this is Augustus Gloop, of whom, after his fall into the chocolate fountain, a model is brought out which is actually quite eerie. This does hammer home the darkness present in Dahl’s work (helped by the presence of Oompa Loompas basically redesigned as Cybermen), but it also somewhat clashes with the tone of the rest of the musical. Overall though, the factory scenes are fantastical and thoroughly enjoyable.

Finally, just a shout out to Leonie Spilsbury, who’s character Mrs Teavee was the standout of the show to me, despite being a fairly small role. Mrs Teavee is frankly tired of her son’s constant antics and anger, attempting to smuggle alcohol into the chocolate factory to keep her sane, and when Mike is shrunk by one of Wonka’s experiments, she seems rather relieved compared to the other distraught or angry parents. For some Mr Wonka may be the hero of the piece (although I’m not sure why, he seems pretty unhinged and uncaring), or maybe Charlie, but for me, and I’m sure many adults in the room, the hero is Mrs Teavee!

Overall the musical is full of chocolatey fun! The songs fit the tone of the show really well, and the nostalgia induced by those included from the 1971 film really helps enhance the feeling you’re stepping back into a childhood classic. It may be a cliché, but Charlie and the Chocolate Factory really is fun for all the family.