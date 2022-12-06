Climate Change Corner: Asher Minns Speaks out on COP27

At last year’s COP26, UN countries formed the Glasgow Climate Pact as they pledged to reduce their carbon emissions to combat climate change. Now a year on from the negotiations in Scotland, COP27 has taken place.

But what, if anything, has changed in the last year and what can we expect to see from policies enacted at COP27? How will world leaders act on climate change initiatives, and will this lead to meaningful change for the planet?

The COPs unite political leaders and environmental experts to discuss the best way forward for our population and the planet we call home. Climate change is a crisis that affects us all and experts are doing their best to tackle its impact. I spoke to Asher Minns, the Executive Director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, who explained how the promises made at COP26 relate to COP27.

Mr Minns was kind enough to give me a rundown on how climate change really works, a summary which he depicts as “the global carbon budget [being] out of balance”. Where carbon is coming in at the same rate it is going out of our atmosphere, Minns explains how the rate of carbon influx is far too much compared to the outrate. This leads to increased levels of carbon in our atmosphere, a driver of climate change in the atmosphere.

He states how this is due to the many sources of carbon dioxide being produced: burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and habitat destruction. The best way to stop it, he notes, is to “stop sending carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, what we need to do as a species is rebalance that budget.”

I asked about the COP27 conference, and the plans laid out from COP26. We discussed the Glasgow Climate Pact, one of the main developments from last year, that reaffirmed the previous Paris Agreement. Introduced in 2015, the Paris Agreement set out to keep the global temperature increase to a maximum of 1.5 degrees centigrade, low enough to reduce the impact to our environment. It “was about agreeing the technical rules for Paris, […] but note that this was [established] in 2009, so it took six years to even agree to that,” Minns said.

Nationally, the UK has progressed with plans. The government’s Net Zero strategy will steer away from coal fuelled power generation, and all-electric cars will reduce our emissions to a net zero as petrol and diesel cars are banned from being sold in 2030 onwards.

Amid COP27, the promise of progress prospers. We can begin to see the development of COP26 plans for climate action and sustainable environmental strategies. Though it may be small, it is still a

development in producing a cleaner, greener society. It is the hope of a brighter future for our generation and the generations to follow.