Climate change is the topic of the hour. Whilst it threatens our existence as an entire race, it is more important to recognise that it threatens our natural world as well. This is evident through its effect on global biodiversity by disrupting food webs, altering habitat suitability, and reducing the capacity of ecosystems to mitigate the effects of extreme weather events. To cope with our rapid environmental change and its everlasting effects, species in the animal kingdom must shift their distributions to track and engage with their ecological niche or adapt in situ to changing climate conditions. Either way, certain species are being forced to adapt to even survive in our ever-changing world.

Endangered Southwestern Willow Flycatcher

Recent studies carried out by scientists and ecologists alike in the USA explore evolutionary responses to climate change in the endangered southwestern willow flycatcher. They conduct this research through whole-genome comparisons between historical specimens, collected primarily from 1888 to 1909 near San Diego, California. Rapid evolutionary responses play a vital role in determining species persistence in the face of environmental change. Over the past century, a growing number of studies have documented phenotypic responses to rising global temperatures in climate-related characteristics, including traits such as: phenology (observable traits), body size and thermal tolerance. On the other hand, phenotypic plasticity (changes in response to a unique environment) appears to govern much of the variation in climate-related traits observed in natural populations of any species. However, clear and defining examples of these types of changes are limited due to insufficient research and knowledge. The ability of a population to adapt to climate change depends on its adaptive potential or the amount of genetic variation present in fitness-related traits.

The result of this investigation helps to validate the influence of gene flow from neighbouring populations, and how adaptive potential should be considered especially when attempting to predict species persistence in the face of our changing climate. The southwestern willow flycatcher populations in coastal California continue to decline despite climate adaptation, most likely due to insufficient habitat, and due to extreme urbanisation in coastal areas and desert areas neighbouring close by. Despite this, the findings appear to be extremely encouraging, as they suggest that the wild populations have some capacity to cope with climate change through adaptation over a century-long timescale. However, that is where the concern lies, when we take that timeline into account and the fact that climate change is occurring at an unprecedented rate. This rate of adaptation may be insufficient to ensure population persistence and overall survivability.

This research supports the ongoing rescue efforts aimed at maintaining genome-wide genetic diversity, and could serve as an important management tool in conserving vulnerable species in our changing world. Despite the enormous challenges, we live in a time when knowledge is fueled by using technology to ensure the survival of whole ecosystems and the people who depend upon them. Subsequently, these genetics-based approaches seek to harness the natural genetic variation that exists in wild-populations to restore increasingly damaged natural systems and mitigate climate and other global change impacts. While native ecosystems are being challenged as never before, the use of genetics offers new solutions that resemble a light at the end of the tunnel.

