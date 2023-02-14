Clubbing FOMO

Q – I’ve never thought it was wrong to not enjoy clubbing, and neither have any of my friends. After struggling with mild substance abuse for a while, I decided to go clean off mostly everything, during which I realised I don’t like clubbing, so I’ve decided to just stop going to clubs. I’m so fortunate that all my friends respect this; we hang out in other capacities, and I’m never made to feel less for choosing to stay sober or not wanting to go to a club. Sounds good, right?



But I still can’t stop feeling like I miss out when they go clubbing. Logically, I know I’m not missing out on much; the same music I hate played on repeat while people stand around awkwardly. I know my friends go clubbing because they enjoy it and they are well within their right to do this. Obviously, I can’t expect my friends to stop because it makes me miss clubbing; that’d be ridiculous! But I’m confused as to why I still miss it. Do I miss my party days, getting drunk or high? Why do I still feel terrible even though I know I wouldn’t enjoy myself? What do I do to stop feeling like I’m missing out?

A- Hey! Thanks so much for your submission, especially for bringing up an important issue of university culture.

Firstly, a huge well done to you for being able to take control of your substance abuse issues, that’s an amazing achievement. Taking accountability for yourself and putting the action plan in place to prioritise your well-being is huge, you should be so proud of yourself. It’s really great to hear that your friends are respectful, and it’s clear that you are genuinely friends not just going-out mates if you’re hanging out in other capacities. These are both super positive aspects, however, the issue of feeling like you’re missing out, I totally get. It’s a really common feeling, also known as FOMO (fear of missing out), that many students share, yet it doesn’t get spoken about enough. I feel like because drinking and clubbing culture is so deeply ingrained into university life, it completely ignores the fact that not every student is going to align with these values, and therefore, it may make students (you?) feel that they’re missing out on an aspect of university that’s integral to the culture. I believe this is such a misconception, yes clubbing and drinking can be popular amongst young people, but I think it’s important to remind yourself that this then doesn’t negate the fact that people are allowed to not enjoy clubbing, it is a thing! It’s possible!

From an advice standpoint, I think you need to really allow yourself to listen to the part of you that doesn’t enjoy clubbing, you could even write down a list of all the reasons you hate it, so that when you begin to reminisce on your clubbing days you read it and remind yourself of the not so rosy reality. Looking back on the past with affection and romanticising it is something so common to people, it’s so easy to reminisce because it’s happened, it’s almost safe to go back there if that makes sense. But don’t let your brain fool you! Remember the crap music, the way it made you feel, the negative impact it had on your lifestyle, the substance abuse, all of it. Ground yourself into your true reality of how clubbing really made you feel, and what kind of person you were during your clubbing phase. It might not actually be a bad idea, if you are still feeling the FOMO, to actually go clubbing again with your friends (provided you are sure this won’t make you slip into a substance addiction) just so you actually remember clubbing for what it is in your experience, not through romanticisation of it. The other thing I would suggest is maybe taking up a new hobby. Join a sports team or society at UEA to occupy yourself with a different activity, this should hopefully distract you and introduce new people who perhaps share the same distaste for clubbing as you do. Branching out in different social areas of your life may help you to develop meaningful relationships outside of a clubbing environment. At the end of the day, there really is more to uni than clubbing, so show that to yourself!

Again, thank you for your submission, and I hope these tips help!