Combatting culture shock in Peru 

Over the summer, I spent a month teaching abroad in Peru. It was the first time I had travelled to South America, and it was an adventure of a lifetime. Journeying on horseback up the Rainbow Mountains and hiking up the trail to the citadel of Machu Picchu, I quickly realised that traveling across the globe with a group of strangers was the greatest decision I had ever made. But away from the comforts of my home country, it took a long time to adjust to the Peruvian culture and lifestyle.

Watching travel documentaries or reports on the news, you learn, to some extent, what you should expect when visiting a developing country in Latin America: high poverty rates, economic instability, poor living conditions, or little access to clean drinking water. But flying over the North Atlantic Ocean and across the Amazon jungle and driving from Cuzco Airport to the small town in the Sacred Valley which would be our home for the next month, I was shocked by how naïve and vulnerable I felt in my new surroundings. A different language, a different culture, a different lifestyle, the experience opened my eyes to the real world.

Looking out of the backseat car window at home, the ground meets the sky at the horizon. In Peru, the ground reaches up to swallow you whole as it stretches into magnificent mountains. Derelict half-built houses sit in front of rolling yellow hills tucked in front of snow-capped mountains. On the streets, tuk-tuks honk and beep as they swerve around each other on the roads. Shops spill onto the pavements where stray dogs wander. Food markets overflow with produce. Indigenous women dress in traditional Andean clothing, wearing vibrant hats, wool jackets, and embroidered skirts.

Arriving at our hostel, I realised that altitude sickness was the real deal as headaches and dizziness set in, combined with breathlessness and fatigue. Once the sun dipped behind the mountains in the evenings, packing our summer wardrobe left us shivering as the temperature dropped by twenty degrees. With three of us crammed in the back of a tuk-tuk one afternoon, driving fast past the left turning to our hostel, we knew we were struggling with the language barrier when we couldn’t say ‘stop’ in Spanish.

Luckily, the Peruvian locals couldn’t be more friendly. Day by day we began to learn more of the language: scanning a café menu, reading road signs, and ordering fruit and veg in the market. When we walked into the school playground to teach for the day, the children embraced us with hugs and smiles. But the challenging reality of life in rural Peru hit harder once we learned that some children couldn’t read or write in Spanish because Quechua was their first language, and others experienced dental issues because they didn’t brush their teeth. Though there was little we could do to make permanent, impactfulchanges, instead we focussed on working with the children, inspiring and motivating them to learn. In return, they taught us to celebrate what we have in our lives, and not what was missing. They encouraged us to laugh, play, and dream like a child again. Patience, understanding, and a willingness to learn helped us overcome every challenge.