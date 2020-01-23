We hope you’re happy to see the return of our annual Sex (and now Drugs) Survey!

Last year we had thousands of repsonses and this year we’re hoping to do even better. We’d like this year’s survey to be as open and inclusive as possible to reflect our diverse campus, so click the link below to tell us (anonymously) your sex and drug secrets! https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/JNJ87RM

💌THE 2020 SEX AND DRUGS SURVEY💌

We want to hear about your sex and drug experiences! (Anonymously, don’t worry! 😘)

Got any interesting kinks? We want to know!

— Concrete (@ConcreteUEA) January 23, 2020

The survey is anonymous and all information collected in confidential. We will publish the survey’s results in our issue on the 11th Feb, so keep an eye out!