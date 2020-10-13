Covid-19 cases at UEA reach 65

The number of Covid-19 cases at UEA has reached 65.

In an announcement today, the university confirmed 40 positive test results on campus, 24 off, and one member of staff who has not been on the premises.

34 student flats are also self-isolating on campus.

The news comes after a weekend which saw UEA firmly in the spotlight. On Monday, news emerged a party attended by up to 100 people. The incident, which occured on Bowthorpe Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, was broken up after police were called to the residency. One 19 year old and two 20 year olds were each fined £10,000 after it was discovered they had refused to self-isolate despite all showing symptoms of coronavirus.

In a statement, the university said: “It is vital that we all continue to follow COVID-19 measures to keep ourselves and others safe. You may be aware of an incident over the weekend involved students and the University takes this very seriously. However, the vast majority of students are behaving responsibly, and we would like to thank all of those who are helping maintain a safe environment for all”.