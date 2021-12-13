Covid boosters to be offered to all over 18s by the new year

In a televised press conference this evening, Boris Johnson set out plans to make booster vaccines available to everyone over 18 before the end of December, a target previously set for January. Johnson made clear to the public “there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming” and encouraged everyone to get their booster jabs as soon as possible to provide the most possible protection.

In order to achieve this, the Prime Minister told the nation the NHS would need to match, and potentially beat, their best day of vaccination so far over the course of a few days, and that extra support from the armed forces would be provided to achieve this. He also said other appointments in hospitals and GP surgeries may need to be rescheduled into the new year to ensure there is space and staff to administer these necessary vaccines.

This afternoon, the JCVI announced that the Coronavirus threat level would be raised from 3 to 4, recognising the increased transmissibility level of the Omicron variant. More than 1000 cases of the new variant were confirmed today in the UK.

Over-18s will be able to book their vaccine appointments on the government website from Wednesday, although walk-in centres may have spaces from tomorrow. For anyone still requiring a first or second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, they will be available tomorrow (Monday 13th December) in the LCR.