Cruelty Squad Review

Softproduct’s 2021 game Cruelty Squad did not originally impress me. My then partner showed me this unique FPS back in January of 2022, raving over text to me about organ stock markets, brains and body parts augmented with AI, and most importantly, obscene amounts of gore. Upon playing the game on their laptop, I can’t say as if I enjoyed the awkward PS1 graphics spewing blown out brains onto the screen with a seemingly unimaginative stealth-based tactical shooter. I shelved it into the ever growing stack of games that I couldn’t get into until last month, whereupon my turbulent emotions demanded a game where I could shoot out my frustrations. Cruelty Squad called my name. Tentatively, I purchased it on Steam, and finally discovered what makes this game so unique.

Let me preface by saying: it may take you a few plays to truly enjoy the brilliance of Cruelty Squad. Although the satire is rife, I didn’t appreciate it within the game’s context until I’d got a few levels in. You will realise the raucous critique of the wealthy, of militarism from the police, of general class inequality, pairs deliciously with the catharsis of taking down the in-game elites. Every box of text has something critical to parallel our modern world, a personal favourite of mine being scolded for “wasting company resources” if you have to be revived from death one too many times.

Contrary to my first thoughts, there are a few things that sets Cruelty Squad apart. The lurid graphic quality and oddly nostalgic, discordant soundtrack working tirelessly to overwhelm the senses, at first, irritated me. Now I look forward to the psychedelic sound effects and dreamlike world, even if I still have to play with the volume turned down sometimes. The over-the-top graphic quality lend themselves well to the games body augmentation, a borderline dystopian element in which you can increase your stats by swapping out your eyes and limbs for…whatever a grappling hook made out of intestines can do. Of course! Why drink a health potion or pick up a Medikit when you could just genetically modify your player’s body?

My final words will be a confession: I’m not much of a gamer anymore. Apart from the odd old franchises that stole a place in my heart back in my gamer days, I rarely seek out new video games to play. So trying to bond with my friends is difficult when the only new games I buy seem to be a bit more niche. But Cruelty Squad leans so much into its absurdity as a criticism, and provides a daring FPS that I truly think more people should pay attention to. So long as you have some mint tea to hand if you’re prone to nausea.