Darkfield: Eulogy: A truly unexplainable experience 

Throughout March, an intense and exhilarating performance takes place in Norwich, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

On 16th March, I had the opportunity to experience Eulogy, a 35-minute production performed in total darkness, taking place in a shipping container outside The Forum. Prior to the event, I received the warning “it may also not be suitable for those with claustrophobia, or those who could be triggered by sudden loud sounds or themes of fire and death” and I immediately knew it was going to be a performance like no other. I’m someone who hates small spaces, and loud noises can be difficult for me, but the intrigue won out. In fact, the intrigue was only emphasised when I saw pictures of what I was about to experience.

I didn’t know what to expect; all I knew was that I would be taken on a journey through a hotel, relying on binaural sound and deception of the senses. I want to emphasise: my words cannot do this experience justice. I cannot explain how intense the performance was, nor what you can expect, without completely spoiling the show. Therefore, I’m going to keep my review as vague as possible. Without giving too much away, it will be a journey of the senses, and you will be deceived.

Upon arrival, each person gets given a ticket, guiding us to our separate compartment. There, you are to sit down and put on your headphones. Once everyone is settled, the lights go off, plunging you into total darkness. You get a minute of darkness before the lights come on and you’re given the opportunity to leave. Sounds intense, right? After a few nervous glances to your neighbour, the lights go back off, and the experience begins.

A voice speaks to you, intimately, as though they are right beside you. They introduce themself as your chaperone, someone who will stay by your side and guide you through this dream. Throughout, you are urged to ‘pretend to sleep’ or ‘WAKE UP’, transporting you between stages of consciousness. With the feeling of being shaken awake, or jostled in an elevator, it feels like you’re truly moving. The speaker wanders around you, bottles smash in the distance, and the elevator dings from above. It truly is a 360-degree sound experience, relying on you keeping your headphones fully on.

Try not to be deceived by the sensation that someone is watching you. Try not to panic as you are left alone to find your way to the conference room. Try not to scream as the tensions are elevated. Or maybe, you should allow yourself to sink into the experience. Feel the claustrophobia as you travel further into the basement. Feel the pressure in the air tighten, and allow the noise to surround you completely. And most importantly, don’t forget to reply to your chaperone. After all, it’s only polite…

If you dare to situate yourself in this narrative, tickets are still available from £11.50 from the Norwich Theatre website.