‘Dawn FM’ by The Weeknd – does it help us find light within darkness?

The Weeknd has recently dropped a new 16 song album. Announcing the release earlier this month, he teased his imminent release with a mysteriously ambiguous trailer. The outro of the trailer is narrated with the lines “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time for you to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms”.

Many of the songs within Dawn FM latch onto themes of deep relaxation blending with melancholia without losing the sex-appeal of his previous releases. The album surprisingly features actor Jim Carrey, The Weeknd’s fellow Canadian neighbour and friend. Carrey reads a Seussian couplet in ASMR style adding a horror film like tone to the album. A key element in the song, “Is there someone else?” is the heavy synth that creates a deep base noise which adds a dreamy sense to the album.

Dawn FM also features the electro-wizard producer, Oneohtrix Point Never who has previously worked with popular musicians such as FKA Twigs and Anohni. The producer focuses on creating a rich, luxurious, and operatic foundation for the album, this can be heard in songs “Gasoline” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?”. With finesse, charm and mastery, the new album delivers a vision which most of his peers would be incapable of. Breathing life into unchartered territory of deep emotion, The Weeknd brings hope and peace to his listeners. Echoing the work of Michael Jackson, the vocals are steeped in sorrow and pain which can be correlated to the detrimental impact of the COVID pandemic, particularly relevant to the immense strain placed on the music industry. The afterlife concept of the album helps us move on and find beauty from dark times in our lives.