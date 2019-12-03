Tis the season to be jolly, and in the run up to Christmas and throughout January Norwich will play host to some fine gigs to see the new decade in, here’s Venue’s taster of what’s to come.

The Chats – 2/12/19 NAC

Hailing from the Land of Oz, The Chats are back with their fiery pub-punk sound with the release of two all-new singles, ‘Pub Feed’ and ‘Identity Theft’, after the success of their 2017 EP ‘Get This in Ya’. Make sure you don’t miss the mosh when they come to the Waterfront on the 2nd of December.

Buzzcocks – 11/12/19 Waterfront

Following the death of founding member Pete Shelley last year, Buzzcocks return to Norwich this December for the first show of their new national tour. Since their formation in 1976, Buzzcocks have pioneered the punk lifestyle, and are now considered to have been pivotal in the emergence of punk rock.

Happy Mondays – 12/12/19

The Happy Mondays need little introduction. Shaun Ryder’s estimable slice of the Madchester pie will bring their notable blend of indie pop and funkadelic soul to the Nick Rayns LCR, here at UEA, on Thursday 12 December. Tickets for their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ go on sale this Friday at 10am.

The Baghdaddies NAC – 10/1/20

Bringing the Balkans, the Americas and brass together, experimental jazz quintet The Baghdaddies, serve up a smorgasbord of sounds from across the globe. This fun way to present world music is sure to have people cavorting en masse. An evening of adventurous music to make you get up and dance, it has a lot in prospect to serve up.

Hank Waterfront Studio – 25/1/20

Local 4-piece band, Hank combine ear-splitting alt rock with math-rock technicality and will put this on display at their debut headline set at Waterfront Studio. There are a myriad of bands immersed in the alt-rock genre across the city, at the forefront of this, Hank pack a heavy punch. With acclaim from Zane Lowe and 6 Music, they are a fine band of the fine city.

Himalayas Waterfront studio – 31/1/20

A gig originally postponed, Cardiff indie outfit, Himalayas stop by in the new year at the Waterfront Studio. An authentic rock sound that draws on influences of Muse and the raucous sound of anthemic rock and roll, their sound will linger long into the night with their monster riffs sure to entertain.