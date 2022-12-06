Deputy Editor Matthew Stothard in conversation with Student Union officers Taylor Sounes (Undergraduate Education) and Georgia Hubbard (Invisible Disabilities)

This issue, I sat down with two of the SU’s officers to discuss some of their most prominent recent projects.

***

Firstly, I spoke to Taylor Sounes, the Undergraduate Education Officer, about what she’s been working on recently. I started by asking her about the SU’s position on the UCU’s recent strike action, which Taylor outlined as being to “support the UCU,” a policy which was voted in by Union Council in 2018. She also said it was discussed at Union Council more recently, where there was still a lot of support for the position. Taylor personally has been in meetings with the university around mitigations, to make sure that while strikes are happening, “students are not negatively impacted.” She said that nothing has happened yet in practice, because the university is waiting for a list of the modules which were affected, but they will begin to take mitigating actions once they have that information.

On criticisms from some students around not receiving their education, particularly considering tuition fees, Taylor said “you are entitled to the education that you are here for and you are in a contract with the university… Equally, in the conversation around tuition fees and strikes, you kind of lose the nuance a little bit. In effect, your tuition fees pay for absolutely everything, which includes the union, the library, the teaching spaces, everything else that goes on around campus, so actually it’s not as simple as this just pays for my lectures… People are right to be upset because they’re losing on what they’re here for, but equally I don’t think the tuition fee conversation is one that necessarily is going to get anywhere, because it pays for so much. If you look at the hourly rate of what your tuition fee pays for, it’s probably quite low, so a conversation around refunds, even if it was successful, isn’t actually going to be worth that much to you, and it would just go back to Student Finance England anyway.”

On the other end of the spectrum, some argued that students should not cross the picket lines, contrary to the SU’s advice to attend teaching sessions if students did not know they were cancelled. On their reasoning for this position, Taylor said that “when the picket line’s going on, it’s not about picketing students… because the picket line isn’t aimed at students, we don’t see there being an issue with students crossing it, and, importantly, neither does the UCU.” She emphasised that the SU’s advice was developed out of meetings with the UCU which have been ongoing for a number of months. She went on to clarify that “if students don’t want to [cross the picket line] that is absolutely up to them,” but that the advice was aimed at students who may not attend sessions because they were worried there might be strikes, “because that teaching might not be mitigated” if the session went ahead. She added that “it was more of a practical, less of an impact on your education thing than it was about a picket line, but equally the picket line isn’t there for students.” However, she did emphasise that “students can do what students like, and we’re here to support them either way.”

On potential further action in the new year, Taylor said that if there are more strikes the university is well prepared to mitigate educational impacts, but that “there is an element of uncertainty around a marking boycott, and if that goes ahead I think the entire sector goes into uncharted territory… That’s where I’m personally more worried about the impact on students’ education, and importantly

the progression and graduation elements.” She emphasised that while she feels that kind of impact is unlikely, as the university will work hard to prevent it, she doesn’t know enough about the plan to deal with it. She said that while there is a plan in place, she doesn’t know “whether anyone’s really sure what that’s going to look like.”

Taylor’s other major project recently, as you may have seen on her Instagram page, is the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), as part of which the SU are “representing student voices to the regulator.” The SU has run a survey and focus groups, as well as talking to various student representatives to gather the necessary data, which will then be used to compile a 10-page document, the ‘student submission,’ reflecting the findings. This will be submitted by 24 January, after having been scrutinized by the Student Officer Committee and Education Committee (comprised of school and faculty convenors). More broadly, she also said that some of the feedback the SU has received during this process will help to determine her areas of focus with the university going forwards.

Taylor has also recently been asking people for their views on the rollout of Multifactor Authentication, a process she has personally been involved in. She recognised the current outcry on social media, and also pointed to an issue at the last Union Council where the Chair was unable to log onto a computer due to a lack of phone service as evidence of issues. She also suggested academics share these frustrations. She reached out to the head of the project, and a meeting has been arranged for this week to discuss concerns. On the concerns, Taylor said ITCS “do need to iron it out… equally I understand that there is the security risk. There’s a better middle ground that I think ITCS need to find.”

Finally, when asked what big things she would be working on in 2023, Taylor said that, beyond the TEF and strikes, she wanted to look at assessments, figuring out with the university how to work that into the curriculum review, which would also be a significant project, as it should go out to student consultation early next year. If she gets time, she would also like to iron out some issues with the academic rep code of practice the SU has with the university.

***

Image: UEA SU Comms

I also spoke to Georgia Hubbard, the Invisible Disabilities Officer. Georgia told me that her role covers, “learning impairments, any medical, mental health conditions that classify, or might not classify yet, as invisible disabilities.” When I asked her why it was important for there to be an officer specifically focussed on invisible disabilities, she highlighted that the fact some disabilities are invisible means they “might take a backseat slightly. If you see someone in a wheelchair you might open a door straight away… but with invisible disabilities that’s really hard to do.” She also pointed out those with invisible disabilities may find reaching out for help more difficult, but “if they tick the box on the form, there’s loads more support that opens up.” Given that, she highlighted the “practical and symbolic” purposes of her role, saying “it helps to give a platform to that quieter voice that is not always seen, but also it’s a representation that the SU has acknowledged that invisible disabilities are a thing, and they’re no less than visible disabilities.”

We then discussed the SU’s Disability History Month (16 November – 16 December) project, which Georgia described as “the biggest thing I’ve ever organised!” She said, “it’s been amazing so far… we’ve held events that are accessible and inclusive.” She rebutted the argument of some that liberation months like these prevent a focus on year-round support, suggesting “it serves as a symbol,” and having a liberation month totally focussed on what can be an underacknowledged group is “really important.” For Georgia, Disability History Month is about more than the month

itself, as she said “we don’t want it to be a month where on 16 December the website changes over and everyone moves on with their lives… You give it a spotlight… so that afterwards people remember that it happened.”

She talked about the launch event, where participants were asked to write “what your disability looks like to you” on a tag to add to a large sunflower installation. To explain the importance of this, she said “you might have three people in front of you that all have ADHD [for example] and their lives might be polar opposites.” She suggested these differences could be “reassuring” but also had the potential to be “really confusing, because how can something have the same name but be presented in a hundred different ways?” She pointed out the importance of us all recognising how “the world looks different to different people,” as well as touching on the importance of reclaiming the sunflower symbol, which, according to Georgia, became “misconstrued” during the COVID-19 pandemic as it became “an anti-mask symbol,” when it is intended to represent those with invisible disabilities who may need adjustments.

She also highlighted an art workshop called Brain Art, focussed on the idea that “not all brains look the same,” where everyone, including those who may face similar struggles to those with disabilities but don’t use that term, could attend an accessible event which used art to recognise the idea that everyone’s brains work differently.

Georgia was keen to convey the importance of Disability History Month to everyone, highlighting that “the whole month is not just aimed at disabled people.” She said this was “a massive misconception” she hoped could be overcome in the future as there’s a “missed opportunity” for everyone to get involved. She suggested that whilst “you’ll never know what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes, this month gives you an opportunity to quickly try them on and see what you can do.” She hoped increased awareness of disabilities would encourage people to think about how they can offer to make adjustments for others, something Georgia says “means more than people will know… We’re not asking people to do more work… it doesn’t need to be anything different, it can just be tweaked.” For example, she suggested clubs and societies could make small changes to help disabled people, like changing fonts on posters and holding events on the ground floors of buildings where possible, adding that “when you have your weekly or monthly meetings, give ten minutes of that meeting to disabled people, and think ‘what could we do differently?’”

We then moved on to discuss disabilities within the university more broadly. Georgia suggested the university is taking some positive steps, with the recognition of Disability History Month being “a good start,” and better than other universities which don’t celebrate it. Moreover, she highlighted that “their support system is massive here… the wellbeing team are amazing.” However, she suggested there are problems with accessing the support which is available, saying “there needs to be far better engagement,” which Georgia herself has seen during this month’s events. She also suggested people taking disability considerations as an afterthought means rooms and events are not always accessible, arguing that disabilities need to become “core structure. There’s disability training,” but this may not be sufficient for a lecture room full of students all with their own learning difficulties.

She also pointed to current issues around timetabling and access, which make university life, “which is hard enough as it is,” that bit harder. (I also asked Taylor about these issues, which she highlighted as mostly being around the distances between timetabled rooms being too far apart, and rooms not being accessible. She said this made her “very angry,” and that she had emailed senior figures in the university about the issues. She is now pushing for changes to be made to reasonable adjustments, to bring in accommodations like providing more time between teaching sessions, in the long term,

although these cannot be made for next semester. As such, she is also trying to work on a temporary fix, but LTS are “massively underfunded and under resourced,” meaning they haven’t got enough people to sort out timetabling issues.)

More broadly, Georgia feels that “having all these events is brilliant, and having all that support is brilliant, but if no one feels that they can access it, what is the point?… The university needs to try harder at building that bridge and incorporating the disabled community better as a normal part of campus… At the moment there’s a disabled bit and a non-disabled bit and a neurodivergent bit, and it should all be the same… There’s a gap that needs to be blended.”

Finally, I asked Georgia where anyone who wants support with issues surrounding disabilities can go. She highlighted that alongside her, there is also a Physical Disabilities Officer (Annabelle Lambert) and an open place Disabilities Officer (Holly Summers), all three of whom can be approached with any questions from those who want to learn more. There is also further information about Disability History Month on the SU website. She again also pointed to the UEA Wellbeing Team, who can be accessed online and in the SIZ.

Ultimately Georgia had a hopeful outlook for the future, saying “if everybody took the attitude that everyone’s got their own story and they never know what’s going on behind that closed door, hopefully the world would be a better place.”