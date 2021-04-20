Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder of George Floyd
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Global, News

Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder of George Floyd

The police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been found guilty of second and third degree murder alongside second degree manslaughter at the end of his trial in Minneapolis. 

Following an extensive trial, in which legal experts, police training officers and witnesses from the scene were consulted, the 12 person jury reached a unanimous verdict in around 12 hours, making him the first police officer to be convicted of murder in Minnesota history. 

He faces up to 40 years in prison for the three charges, and has been remanded in custody until his sentencing in around eight weeks time. 

As soon as the announcement was made, people were celebrating in the street outside of the courtroom and in George Floyd Square, where Floyd was killed in May of last year. 

Floyd’s death sent shockwaves around the world, with video of Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes. Black Lives Matter protests followed, taking place across the globe, with an influx of social media activism and public outcry about the perceived lack of accountability for the officers responsible. 

The other officers present at the time of Floyd’s death are due to go to trial in a few months.

20/04/2021

