Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

The former police officer found guilty of the death of George Floyd last year has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. Derek Chauvin, charged with two counts of murder and one of manslaughter in April of this year, has been held in solitary confinement since his guilty verdict was announced.

Testimony was given by Chauvin’s mother and his lawyer attesting to his prior good character, having worked extra shifts to combat short staffing in the force around the time of Floyd’s murder and alluding to the extreme guilt Chauvin has felt since the incident. Derek Chauvin also spoke to the court, stating his remorse and condolences to the Floyd family.

More information on the reasoning of the judge, Peter Cahill, behind his decision to impose a 22.5 year sentence on Chauvin, will be released in the coming weeks, however he has commented on the ‘particular cruelty’ demonstrated by Chauvin and his abuse of a position of power.

George Floyd’s death sent shockwaves around the world, with a video of Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes. Black Lives Matter protests followed, taking place across the globe, with an influx of social media activism and public outcry about the perceived lack of accountability for the officers responsible.

The other officers present at the time of Floyd’s death are due to go to trial in March 2022.