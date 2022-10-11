Do you trust Truss? – UEA mood reflects national opinion 

It’s been over 12 years since the UK last had a non-Conservative lead government. Whilst the ruling party’s logo may have remained the same, the country has had no fewer than four Prime Ministers in six years.

With tensions over Brexit and, latterly, questions over the moral intentions of national governance laying bare deep in-party splits, where do the public now stand on the credibility of the oldest parliamentary party in Western democracy?

We compared the UEA mood with the national opinion, and found a key alignment; a lack of government support.

Amidst a fortnight of political upheaval and economic chaos, YouGov and The Times carried out their latest national voting intention poll at the end of September.

The results will make for stark reading for Conservative members that hoped the election of Liz Truss as leader would mark a “positive fresh start”. Just 21% of the 1700 UK citizens surveyed said they would vote for a Conservative candidate in a general election. The figure compares to a record 53% in April 2020 and 39% this time last year.

Conversely, The Labour Party’s approval ratings stand at 54%- the highest vote share ever recorded by YouGov and the party’s highest-ever figure in any published poll since the late 1990s. Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats stand at 7% and the Greens at 6% in the longestablished national poll.

Reflecting on the Conservative’s substantial drop in support, YouGov Associate Director Patrick English points to three stand-out factors among the results. Firstly, “the proportion of 2019 Conservative voters who now say they will vote Labour has risen to a sizeable 17%” and “Only 37% of those who backed the Conservatives in the previous election currently intend to stick with the party”

English summarised these findings by highlighting how “The current situation is more comparable to the around 16% of 1992 Conservative voters who switched to Labour in 1997 under Tony Blair”. Such a signal will undoubtedly come as hopeful news to many in Labour with the party making a concerted effort to revert towards the centre-ground of British politics, akin to Blair, since 2019.

Keen to gauge a sense of where our local community stands in comparison, Concrete surveyed 104 UEA students at random, asking three simple questions.

Firstly, “if a snap general election was called tomorrow, which party would you be most likely to vote for?” Only 4% said they would vote for the current governing party (The Conservatives). 75% said they would vote for the Labour Party, 13% for The Green Party of England and Wales, 4% for the Liberal Democrats, and the remaining 4% listed ‘Other’.

Considering the vast number of changes in political leadership many of our student population have seen in their lifetime, we also asked, “Who do you view as the stronger political leader?”. Just 2% identified Liz Truss (Conservative) as the stronger contender, while 62% favoured Keir Starmer (Labour).

A further 35% said neither leader was strong, and the remaining 2% said they weren’t sure. And lastly, in light of the recent economic turbulence throughout the UK economy, Concrete asked, “Do you trust the current Conservative government with your finances?”; just 1% (1 person) answered ‘Yes’, 92% told us ‘No’ and the remaining 7% said they were ‘Not sure’.

Our poll also allowed participants to comment directly on the current state of UK politics. Alex Gosling – a second-year BA Philosophy and Politics student – comments, “Keir Starmer has only been strengthened by the situation the Tories have created. The only reason Labour has surged in the polls is because of the failures of their opponents – not their own strengths. I doubt Starmer could hold his party together for long if he got into government”.

In contrast, second-year BA History student Issie Mash added, “We need a smart leader with bold ideas, the determination to increase welfare funding, transform Britain into a sustainable nation, reverse the socio-economic damage caused by the Tories over the last 12 years, and provide hope for long term change – I believe Keir Starmer can do this.”

As Britain inches into what many commentators are already branding a “winter of discontent”, more public and private sector strikes are due, fuel and food bills continue to rise, and most wages continue to fall (in real terms). Many will look to the government more than ever for financial assistance and stable answers.

The next general election may not be due for another two years.

Still, it is clear that a seismic shift in general political thinking has been detected across the country in recent weeks and months – a shift that few predicted after the last landslide victory for the Conservatives under Boris Johnson just under three years ago.