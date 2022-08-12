Drought declared as England experiences its driest July in 50 years

Drought has been declared by the Environment Agency across eight of the 14 areas it oversees today (12 August). This includes all of East Anglia and indicates the lengthy dry weather this summer is having an impact on water resources and the environment. Today, the Environment Agency has also chaired a meeting of the National Drought Group, which includes the government, water companies, key representative groups, and Water Minister Steve Double, to discuss the response to the driest Summer England has seen since 1953. The group discussed the current situation, the risks and impacts and agreed that collaboration across sectors is key to balancing the demand for water and its conservation.

In their most recent monthly report for rainfall, the Environment Agency reported that the total July rainfall in England was 23.1mm, a significant decrease from the 78mm in July 2021. It also stated it was the fifth consecutive month across England with below-average rainfall. This has resulted in the soil becoming drier, affecting areas from public parks to farmers’ fields. The rise in temperature has also led to a decrease in river flow, with a quarter of sites across England classed as ‘below normal,’ and more than a quarter classed as ‘exceptionally low’ for that time of year. More than two-thirds of reservoirs or groups recorded a decrease of over 10% of total capacity compared to figures at the end of June.

This meeting comes after much of East Anglia has been swept by fires caused by recent heatwaves, with another heatwave predicted this weekend. The National Drought Group has stressed that essential water supplies are safe, and that water companies have a duty to ensure this continues in the event of an equally dry Autumn. The government has also set the expectation that water companies are to act to reduce leakage and fix leaking pipes swiftly to help the issue. However, the Group also encourages the public and businesses in affected areas to remain mindful of their water usage and act in a sustainable manner.

Water Minister Steve Double said, “We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.”