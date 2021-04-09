Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99. A statement from the Royal Family issued this morning announced that the Duke had ‘passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle’ earlier today. His passing comes after a number of health issues, including recent issues resulting in a short stay in hospital and a minor cardiac procedure to fix a blocked artery. He had previously been admitted during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for a bladder infection, missing much of the celebration.

Prince Philip was a distinguished naval officer prior to his marriage to the Queen, having seen active service during World War Two, and has cemented his place in British history as the longest serving Prince Consort in history. Their marriage lasted 73 years, and during his time in the Royal Family he was consistently been involved in public engagements and has been involved in a significant number of charitable projects, most notably the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke outside 10 Downing Street shortly after the announcement to offer condolences to the Queen and to the Royal Family, as well as paying tribute to the Duke.